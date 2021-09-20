Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 September, 2021, 10:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Most agricultural funding harms environment: UN

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

Around 87 percent of the US$540 billion in total annual government support given worldwide to agricultural producers is harming environment.
This is the main finding of a new UN report calling for repurposing these incentives to achieve 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and realize the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration.
The report, 'a multi-billion-dollar opportunity: Repurposing agricultural
    support to transform food systems' was launched on Tuesday by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).
Global support to producers in the form of subsidies and other incentives makes up 15 percent of total agricultural production value.
By 2030, this is projected to more than triple to $1.759 trillion. The OECD defines agricultural support as the annual monetary value of gross transfers to agriculture from consumers and taxpayers arising from government policies.
Current support mostly consists of price incentives, such as import tariffs and export subsidies, as well as fiscal subsidies which are tied to the production of a specific commodity or input.
Last year, up to 811 million people worldwide faced chronic hunger and nearly one in three people in the world (2.37 billion) did not have year-round access to adequate food.
In 2019, around three billion people, in every region of the world, could not afford a healthy diet.
The reports note that even though most agricultural support today has negative effects around $110 billion supports infrastructure, research and development, and benefits the general food and agriculture sector.  
It argues that changing agricultural producer support, rather than eliminating it, will help end poverty, eradicate hunger, achieve food security, improve nutrition, promote sustainable agriculture, foster sustainable consumption and production, mitigate the climate crisis, restore nature, limit pollution, and reduce inequalities.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Most agricultural funding harms environment: UN
ACC summons DNCC ward councillor’s wealth info
Suspended DIG Partha lands in jail
Wearing face masks and maintaining safe distance
5 SC judges now dealing with 15,530 cases pending before AD
Khaleda’s jail term suspension extended  for another 6 months
BNP to begin second round of views exchange meeting from Sept 21
Rohingya crisis not a forgotten one: Seppo


Latest News
Bank account details sought to intimidate journalists: BNP
PM suggests 'bold measures' to fight climate change impact
ACC sues ex-DGHS DG over Regent Hospital scam
Vote counting of 160 UP polls continue
Four new sectors to get cash assistance on export
HC writ seeks an independent e-commerce regulatory authority
GM Quader finds EC ‘dysfunctional’
275 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours: DGHS
Tipu seeks Russian support for ensuring direct export there
India resumes export of Covid vaccines next month
Most Read News
Leaders of National Press Club, BFUJ, DUJ and DRU jointly organise a press conference
The splinters along ethnic lines in Georgia
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Womenomics in Bangladesh perspective
UN chief for ending gender pay gap
China to promote yuan internationalisation in 2021
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Macron, Biden to talk in coming days about subs spat
RT PCR labs in airports soon: CAAB Chair
Pakistan battling isolation as cricket host after New Zealand pull out
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft