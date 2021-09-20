ACC summons DNCC ward councillor’s wealth info

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday asked Dhaka North City Corporation's (DNCC) Ward 31 Councillor Shafiqul Islam Sentu, his wife and other family members to submit their wealth statements by 21 days as a part of investigation of their wealth.

The anti-graft body served a notice after it found primary allegations of amassing illegal wealth by the Ward Councillor Sentu, also a Jatiya Party Presidium member. The graft watchdog body also asked Gazipur district Registrar Ahisul Islam and his wife Khijista Akter Banu to submit their wealth statements by this time. ACC's deputy director of Public Relation Muhammad Arif Sadeq confirmed the matter to journalists. If they fail to submit the statements of assets within the stipulated time or submit false statement, action will be taken against them as per sub-section (2) of section 26 of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, the notice said.





