Suspended DIG Partha lands in jail

Partha Gopal Banik, a suspended deputy inspector general (prison) of Sylhet division, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court in a case filed over the recovery of Tk 80 lakh from his residence in Dhaka.

Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge's Court No-4 passed the order on Sunday rejecting bail prayer after the accused surrendered before it as per a High Court order.

On September 2, the

High Court cancelled his bail and ordered him to surrender to the court by September 20.

Judge Md Iqbal Hossain of the Special Judge's Court No-5 granted the bail to Partha on June 17.

On June 28, the High Court sought a written explanation from the judge of the trial court on granting the bail.

Later, on August 19, Judge Md Iqbal Hossain apologized to the High Court for granting the unusual bail.

On July 28 in 2019, ACC seized Tk 80 lakh from Partha's house in the city's Dhanmondi area after interrogating him at the ACC headquarters over corruption.

The money was obtained through bribery, corruption, and irregularities, according to ACC.

The case was shifted to the Special Judge's Court No-4 from the Special Judge's Court No- 5 on September 7.





