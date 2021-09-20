5 SC judges now dealing with 15,530 cases pending before AD

The country's apex court has only five judges, after the retirement of three judges in the last couple of months, dealing with 15,530 cases pending before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

The number of the Appellate Division judges has come down to five from July 15 this year after the retirement of Justice Abu Bakar Siddique, before this, two judges also went on retirement within a short time in a year.

As a result, justice seekers are suffering hugely as the ongoing Covid-19 stuck the regular judicial proceedings for a long time causing a huge backlog of the cases as well as the shortage of judges making the situation more precarious.

There are five judges including Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain in the Appellate Division.

The other four judges are Justice Muhammad Imman Ali, Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Justice Md Nuruzzaman, and Justice Obaidul Hassan.

The five Appellate Division judges are dealing with 15, 530 cases as of July 30 this year and each judge of the Division is burdened with more than 3,045 cases on average.

The number of pending cases was 20,442 in 2018, 23,617 in 2019 and 15,225 in 2020.

The Chief Justice is set to retire on December 31 this year. Following his retirement, the number of judges would reach at four.

Lawyers of the Supreme Court urged the government to appoint new

judges to the Appellate Division to reduce the backlog of the cases although, there is speculation at the SC premises that the government is going to appoint judges in the same division.

The last time the Appellate Division saw new judges was on September 2 last year when Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice Obaidul Hassan were sworn in.

With the promotion of the two judges, the number of Appellate Division judges reached eight.

Among the eight Appellate Division judges, Justice Mirza Hussain Haider retired on February 28, Justice Tariq ul Hakim retired on September 17 in 2020 and Justice Abu Bakar Siddique retired on July 15 this year.

According to the SC sources, the highest number of Appellate Division judges reached 11 on July 9 in 2009 when the President appointed four new judges for disposal of some important cases including the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution.

The Appellate Division had never got more than nine judges since 11 judges in 2010.

After the Liberation War of the country, the Supreme Court launched its function on December 18 in 1972 with three judges including the Chief Justice in the Appellate Division and the number of pending cases in the same division was 4,056 cases.

In 1974, the Appellate Division had five judges and the number of pending cases in the same division was 4,094 cases.

Law Minister Anisul Huq recently told journalists that the appointment of Appellate Division judges is a continuous process. When the posts of judges fall vacant, new judges will have to be appointed, there is nothing to worry about it.

However, I cannot say when the appointment will be made. If the President gives any instruction, then the process of the appointment will begin, the Law Minister said.

When contacted, Ruhul Quddus Kazal, Secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association, said there is an urgent need for appointing some judges at the Appellate Division as it is facing a severe shortage of judges.

He, however, said qualified, skilled, and experienced judges had to be promoted from HC to the Appellate divisions.

Advocate Manzill Murshid, president of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh, said it is not possible to reduce the backlog of the cases pending before the Appellate Division without appointing new judges.









