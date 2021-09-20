Video
Khaleda’s jail term suspension extended  for another 6 months

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 280
Staff Correspondent

Suspension of jail sentence of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was extended further for six months on condition of taking treatments in the country and keeping other previous conditions in force.
The extension would be effective from September 24, the last day of expiry of the present suspension of the sentence, according to the circular issued on Sunday.
While talking to the media on Sunday at his Secretariat office on the issue, Home Minister
    Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, "It's the fourth time extension of Khaleda's jail term suspension. The BNP chief will have to receive treatment at home and will not be allowed to go abroad for advance treatment. Besides, all other conditions will remain in force."
"We took the decision of extending her jail sentence suspension after scrutinising a petition filed earlier by her younger brother," he added.
Earlier on September 7, the Law Ministry gave its opinion and sent it back to the Home Ministry.
On March 25, 2020, the BNP Chairperson was been released from jail following a government decision to stay her conviction for six months and free her for taking treatment staying at home. From the day, she has been staying her Gulshan house and taking advance treatment.
Former leader of the opposition Kahleda landed in jail on February  8, 2017, after being sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a Special Court in Dhaka in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.
In response to the conviction given by the Special Court in Dhaka, the BNP Chairperson appealed in the High Court seeking dismissal of the conviction claiming the allegation brought against her as 'false'.
On October 30 of the same year, the High Court extended her punishment to 10 years after dismissing her appeal in the case.
The former prime minister was convicted by another Special Court in Dhaka in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case on October 29, 2018. She was sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment by the court.


