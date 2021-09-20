BNP to begin second round of views exchange meeting from Sept 21

To fix the party's strategy the BNP will start a three-day long second phase meeting with central and grassroots level leaders from Tuesday.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said this at a press conference at the party chairperson's office in Gulshan on Sunday.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Views were exchanged at a series of meetings of the party's national executive committee on the September 14, 15 and 16. We have decided to hold the second phase of the view exchange meeting with the remaining members on September 21, 22 and 23."

"The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Standing Committee chaired by the party's Acting Chairman on Saturday," he added.

While asked whether there would be any meeting with the grassroots leaders, Fakhrul Islam replied, "Field level leaders will also be present at the upcoming three-day meeting. Because according to our party constitution the

president of the district is a member of the central committee. That is why they must attend the meeting. "

Regarding the organizational reformation of the party, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Most of our committees have started the work of restructuring them. The work of the affiliates has also started their work. We have also completed our work at the thana and union levels."

He noted that, "District level organization reformation work is now underway. District level conferences could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic. But most of the districts are ready to organize the conferences."

"In the same way, to reconstitute expired BNP committees we formed new convening committees. Union and district level reformation work has started. The conference will be completed very soon in some districts," Mirza Fakhrul added.

The BNP Secretary General said, "When the series of meetings are over, we will be able to disclose our work plan."

About the personal data protection law Fakrul Islam said, "It's a conspiracy to deprive people of their freedom of speech. Such a law would pose a major threat to the protection of peoples' personal information and democracy."

Our standing committee is deeply concerned about the publication of the draft of the proposed personal data protection act on the official website which was removed from the website by the government again on Saturday.

Mirza Fakhrul said the BNP standing committee meeting had strongly protested and condemned the passage of the bill by extending the term of the special law to keep the leased power plants running for another five years.

The meeting thinks that the rent-based power plant was set up only for the sake of plundering money.

Regarding Khaleda Zia's release request, Mirza Fakhrul said, "When she (Khaleda Zia) was very ill, her family applied to the government for ensuring her advance treatment abroad. But the government did not allow her that."

"The main thing is that, the government is so scared of Khaleda Zia, they can't even think of releasing her or even give her permission to leaving the country," Fakhrul Islam added.

Regarding the bank account summons to 11 journalists, Mirza Fakhrul said, "This is another ploy. It is another tool to suppress freedom of speech and freedom of the press."

For three consecutive days from September 14, closed-door meetings were held with the party's vice chairman, chairperson's advisory council, joint secretary general, organizational secretary, editorial board and leaders of affiliates.

In these meetings, the acting head of the party listened to the views of the leaders on the current situation of the country and what the party should do in response.

Regarding the three-day meeting, Mirza Fakrul said, "The political and organizational issues of the country were discussed in these meetings. Attempts to impose one-party rule in the country, torture of the opposition and keeping Khaleda Zia in jail in a false case have also seriously discussed. "

After the Sixth Council on March 19, 2016, a 502-member executive committee was formed under the leadership of Khaleda Zia.







