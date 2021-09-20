Rohingya crisis not a forgotten one: Seppo

UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo on Sunday said the Rohingya crisis is not a forgotten one with the world facing more crises globally.

The situation in Myanmar is even more complex after military occupation. Afghanistan is also a crucial agenda in UN charter.

"Efforts continue to strengthen diplomatic efforts to restore stability in Myanmar and the UNSG's Special Envoy continues to seek national consultations to find a solution to the crisis, but honestly, the situation is even more complex after February 1, 2021 (military coup)," Seppo said.

Rohingya issue is a 'shared responsibility' of the international community to make sure that the Rohingya crisis is not a forgotten one, he added.

She was talking to the reporters at an event titled 'DCAB Talk'.

Diplomatic Corres-pondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) arranged the programme at the Foreign Service Academy. DCAB President Pantho Rahaman and its General Secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke.

Seppo discussed issues including Rohingya, climate, World Bank and the Refugee Policy Review,

Bhasanchar, upcoming election, good governance and human rights and media role in Bangladesh.

Regarding the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to engage in Bhasan Char, she said, "We are already working with some NGOs who are working on Bhasanchar," Recognizing Bangladesh's massive investment in Bhasan Char, Mia said there has been, rather, lot of negative coverage about Bhasan Char and it is important that they have somehow managed to move away from that.

Mia indicated that this will be a little bit different from their role in Cox's Bazar as what she says the history of these two is a bit different. She did not elaborate about the difference.

Responding to a question on the World Bank and the Refugee Policy Review, the UN official termed it as a 'misunderstanding' and noted that it is not about integration but social cohesion.

"You have to distinguish the global policy and the Bangladesh policy."

"The World Bank has a funding window for refugees and it's a global window," said the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, adding that the government of Bangladesh is very clear about its policy in terms of how to manage this crisis.

She recognised that Bangladesh has played a critical role in 'defining tragedy' of their time despite challenges of its own and mentioned that they are at the final stage to begin its operations at Bhasan Char to support the Rohingyas and the massive efforts of the government of Bangladesh.

Responding to a question over the human rights situation in Bangladesh, she said it is the duty of the media to uphold human rights issues in a proper manner.

Over the UN engagement in Bangladesh's future election process, Seppo said, "UN body could work in the election process if any country desires to engage them (UN) otherwise there is no room."







