43 more die of C-19, positivity rate 5.62pc

The country witnessed 43 more deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands 27,225. Some 1,383 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,542,683.

Besides, 2,887 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.33 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,501,541, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 5.62 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 16.35 per cent and the death rate at 1.76 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 808 labs across the country tested 24,623 samples.

Among the deaths, 19 died in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram, six in Khulna, four in Rajshahi, three in Rangpur, two in

Sylhet, and one in Mymensingh division.

Among the 43 deceased, 22 were men, and 21 were women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,512 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,713 were women.

However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.7 million lives and infected more than 229 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 205.65 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.











