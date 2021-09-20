Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 September, 2021, 10:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

43 more die of C-19, positivity rate 5.62pc

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 248
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 43 more deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands 27,225. Some 1,383 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,542,683.
Besides, 2,887 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.33 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,501,541, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The country logged positivity rate of 5.62 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 16.35 per cent and the death rate at 1.76 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 808 labs across the country tested 24,623 samples.
Among the deaths, 19 died in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram, six in Khulna, four in Rajshahi, three in Rangpur, two in
    Sylhet, and one in Mymensingh division.
Among the 43 deceased, 22 were men, and 21 were women.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,512 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,713 were women.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.7 million lives and infected more than 229 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 205.65 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Most agricultural funding harms environment: UN
ACC summons DNCC ward councillor’s wealth info
Suspended DIG Partha lands in jail
Wearing face masks and maintaining safe distance
5 SC judges now dealing with 15,530 cases pending before AD
Khaleda’s jail term suspension extended  for another 6 months
BNP to begin second round of views exchange meeting from Sept 21
Rohingya crisis not a forgotten one: Seppo


Latest News
Bank account details sought to intimidate journalists: BNP
PM suggests 'bold measures' to fight climate change impact
ACC sues ex-DGHS DG over Regent Hospital scam
Vote counting of 160 UP polls continue
Four new sectors to get cash assistance on export
HC writ seeks an independent e-commerce regulatory authority
GM Quader finds EC ‘dysfunctional’
275 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours: DGHS
Tipu seeks Russian support for ensuring direct export there
India resumes export of Covid vaccines next month
Most Read News
Leaders of National Press Club, BFUJ, DUJ and DRU jointly organise a press conference
The splinters along ethnic lines in Georgia
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Womenomics in Bangladesh perspective
UN chief for ending gender pay gap
China to promote yuan internationalisation in 2021
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Macron, Biden to talk in coming days about subs spat
RT PCR labs in airports soon: CAAB Chair
Pakistan battling isolation as cricket host after New Zealand pull out
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft