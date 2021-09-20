241 more hospitalised with dengue

Some 241 more people infected with dengue has been hospitalised in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 184 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 57 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 15,701 dengue patients were admitted to different

hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to September 19. Among them, a total of 14,535 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,107. Of them, 900 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 207 are receiving outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has reported 59 of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August, and 13 in September so far.

In terms of death, Dhaka division tops the list with 54, while Chattogram and Khulna division with two each and Rajshahi one.

Among 15,460 infected, a total of 5,345 were diagnosed in the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.









