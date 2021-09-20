Russian co for compensation clause implementation

Russian company JSC Atomstroyexpor, the sub-contractor of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project, (RNPP) has demanded implementation of the 'Force Majeure' measures clauses of the agreement to avoid liability of disruptions caused by the global pandemic.

"The Russian contractor has sought to activate the 'force majeure' provisions in the face of the global pandemic. In March 2020 the contractor submitted their plea to avoid liability caused by the global pandemic and now they are repeatedly asking for it," a senior official of the Science and Technology Ministry said.

As per the requirement of the Russian contractor, the government earlier rescheduled the project implementation period, the official said.

Due to the reschedule, the country's maiden nuclear power project will take more time to come into operation.

"It may be delayed by 4-6 months or more than that," a senior official of the RNPP told the Daily Observer.

Along with the COD issue, Rosatom also wants to activate the 'force majeure' provisions right now, he added.

According to the schedule, the unit-1 is expected to go for pre-commercial

operation from February 17, 2024, which was previously scheduled for October 2023. However, the unit-1 of the plant will come into operations in February 2025, he said.

Meanwhile, Rosatom, the state atomic energy corporation of Russian Federation kicked of the installation work of reactor setting up at RNPP from September 14.

"It will take 10 to 15 days to complete the task. We will install the reactor pressure vessel within very short time," Shawkat Akbar, Project Director off RNPP earlier said.

He is now visiting Vienna along with the Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman.

The work of loading uranium fuel into the first reactor will begin on February 21, 2023, as per the new schedule which will be on October 8, 2023, for unit-2.

Earlier, the Russian claimed that they were maintaining all hygiene rules to save about 30,000 workers including 5,000 foreigners working for the project during the pandemic. It is reported that RNPP has seen a remarkable progress during this time of pandemic.

Giving priority to the highest safety measures, two units of 1,200 MWe VVER each are to be built at Rooppur under the Russian design. Unit-1 is scheduled to be commissioned in 2023 while commissioning of the second unit is slated for 2024 to produce 2,400mw of electricity from the two units.

The contractor has so far completed over 34.43 meters of the inner containment structure, over 8.35 meters of the outer wall, over 11.3 meters of reactor cavity wall and over 3.55 meters of adjacent structure wall for unit-1 of the power plant.

Besides, reactor auxiliary building construction work also progressed over 4.75 meters.

In February, 2011, Rosatom, signed an agreement with the Bangladesh government to build the nuke plant worth of $12.65 billion inked in December, 2015. Later it assigned sub contractor to do the job here.









