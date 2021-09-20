HC directs ACC to probe Pir Dillur Rahman of Rajarbagh Darbar Sharif

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate the wealth and bank accounts of Rajarbagh Darbar Sharif and its Pir Dillur Rahman in Dhaka.

The HC also directed the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) of the police to find out whether any part of Durbar Sharif or Pir's followers is involved in militant activities.

The ACC and CTTC have been asked to complete the investigation within 60 days and submit the report before the HC bench.

Following a writ petition filed by eight people harassed by some followers of the Rajarbagh Pir, the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Sunday.

On September 16, eight people Md Abdul Quader, Mahbubur Rahman Khokon, Fazlul Karim, Joynal Abedin, Md Alauddin, Jinnat Ali, Ayubur Hasan Shamim, Nazma Akhter and Nargis Akhter filed the writ

petition with the HC seeking its directives to investigate the wealth and bank account of the Rajarbagh Pir and his Darbar Sharif.

The petitioner alleged that followers of Pir Dillur Rahman are harassing them in different parts of the country by filing fake criminal cases including human trafficking against them.

The court, however, ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police to identify the perpetrators who were involved with filling the fake cases against the petitioners.

This probe report will also have to be submitted within 60 days.

The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why appropriate legal action should not be taken against the complainants who filed the criminal cases in different parts of the country against the writ petitioners for harassment and humiliating them.

The Secretary of Home, Inspector General of Police, Additional Director General (Special Branch), Additional Director General (CID), Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka, Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Deputy Inspector General of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), Joint Commissioner of Intelligence Branch, the ACC, Pir Dillur Rahman of Rajarbagh Darbar Sharif, the complainants of the criminal cases and 10 others have been asked to respond the rule.

Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir argued for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the State.

Adv Mohammad Shishir Manir told journalists that the HC also asked the authorities concerned to ensure proper security of the writ petitioners.

Earlier, on September 12, the same HC bench had expressed surprise over the filing of 49 fake cases by Rajarbagh Pir syndicate against a person, allegedly for grabbing his land in Dhaka.

While hearing a writ petition filed by Md Ekramul Ahsan Kanchan, the victim of the fake 49 cases, seeking necessary orders, the HC bench expressed its surprise.

Ekramul Ahsan Kanchan, a Shantinagar resident in Dhaka, filed the writ petition on June 7 this year, challenging the 49 alleged fake cases and sought compensation.

Following his writ petition on June 14, the HC bench had asked the police stations and the courts of judicial magistrates to take a photocopy of national identity cards (NID) from the complainant while filing any case against anybody.

The court also asked the chief of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police to take steps to investigate over filing of 49 fake cases against Ekramul Ahsan Kanchan and submit a report in this regard within 60 days.

On August 29, Ratan Krishna Nath, an Additional Police Super, submitted a report to the Additional Police Inspector of CID, stating that all the 49 cases were fake and a syndicate of Rajarbagh Pir filed the cases across the country against the victim on various charges including murder, rape, torture of women, extortion and human trafficking in 13 districts in last 11 years.

According to the court documents, Kanchon's ancestral house is situated just behind the Rajarbagh Dargah Sharif.

After his father's death in 1995, his mother, one brother, and a sister became murid (follower) of the Pir.

The Pir took some parts of their land in the name of expanding the Dargah Sharif. But Kanchan and his brother, Dr Kamrul Ahsan Badal, did not agree to give up their part of their ancestral land.

Ekramul has been acquitted and exempted in 36 cases and proceedings of the rest are running, the lawyer said.

He has suffered in jail in connection with 40 cases, now out on bail.







