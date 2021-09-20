Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 September, 2021, 10:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD seeks 12-year duty free export facility from EU

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 387
Mizanur Rahman

Government is seeking a 12-year duty free export facility in the European Union (EU) market under the general preference system (GSP) after graduation from the least developed countries (LDCs).
However, the EU has ensured the duty free facility for three years after 2026.  
The Commerce Ministry officials said, the announcement of duty free facility of the EU will help Bangladesh.
According to sources, the Commerce Ministry has sent a proposal letter to the EU for duty free facility for 12 years after LDC graduation. However, the Prime Minister's office formed a high level committee to face the challenges after LDC graduation. Recently, the Committee has arranged a meeting and formed many sub committees.
Besides, the Commerce Ministry has determined some strategies in the interministerial meeting
    led by Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh.  
Meanwhile, the EU has finalised to give Bangladesh the GSP facilities under the LDCs framework of EU. However, the EU is going to implement new GSP scheme after Brexit.
The EU already sent a questionnaire on the new GSP scheme and asked for position papers from various countries including Bangladesh by September 12. The Commerce Ministry held a stakeholder meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh.
At the meeting, it was decided that after the graduation from LDC, the EU like the World Trade Organization, would grant GSP benefits for up to 12 years.
Sources said that the EU government has shown a positive attitude in this regard. This facility will be given to Bangladesh especially, considering the corona situation.
Hafizur Rahman, Director General of the WTO cell of the Commerce Ministry said "We want duty free facilities in EU market for 12 years after graduation of LDCs."
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said that the EU will give priority the bilateral trade agreement after brexit. They will sign duty free and quota free agreement with different countries. He suggested the government to ensure the existing GSP facility after graduation of the LDC.  
In order to continue the GSP facility, the European Union has demanded a roadmap for the implementation of the 9-point action plan including protection of workers' rights as well as human rights.
According to the Export Promotion Bureau, the EU is the third largest export market for Bangladesh. In the last fiscal year (2020-21), Bangladesh's exports to EU countries amounted to USD$ 370 crore, which is 9.7 percent of the country's total exports.
There are three conditions applicable for developing countries. In 2018, for the first time, Bangladesh fulfilled all the 3 conditions. Later, in 2021, Bangladesh has shown the necessary skills to fulfill 3 conditions.
According to UN rules, if a country is able to meet the criteria for crossing in two consecutive triennial reviews, it gets the final recommendation to get promotion from the least developed country. Bangladesh has received that recommendation.
According to the UN, per capita income of $1,230 is one of the requirements for transitioning into a developing nation. Bangladesh's per capita income currently stands at $20,64 and its score in the Human Assets Index (HAI) is 75.3 against a threshold of 66.
Moreover, to make the cut, the Economic Vulnerability Index (EVI) must be below 32 points and Bangladesh's current score is 27.3 points.
In March 2018, the CDP declared Bangladesh's eligibility for graduation from the list of LDCs as it had fulfilled the requirements in all three criteria gross national income per capita, human assets index and economic vulnerability index to be considered a developing country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Most agricultural funding harms environment: UN
ACC summons DNCC ward councillor’s wealth info
Suspended DIG Partha lands in jail
Wearing face masks and maintaining safe distance
5 SC judges now dealing with 15,530 cases pending before AD
Khaleda’s jail term suspension extended  for another 6 months
BNP to begin second round of views exchange meeting from Sept 21
Rohingya crisis not a forgotten one: Seppo


Latest News
Bank account details sought to intimidate journalists: BNP
PM suggests 'bold measures' to fight climate change impact
ACC sues ex-DGHS DG over Regent Hospital scam
Vote counting of 160 UP polls continue
Four new sectors to get cash assistance on export
HC writ seeks an independent e-commerce regulatory authority
GM Quader finds EC ‘dysfunctional’
275 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours: DGHS
Tipu seeks Russian support for ensuring direct export there
India resumes export of Covid vaccines next month
Most Read News
Leaders of National Press Club, BFUJ, DUJ and DRU jointly organise a press conference
The splinters along ethnic lines in Georgia
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Womenomics in Bangladesh perspective
UN chief for ending gender pay gap
China to promote yuan internationalisation in 2021
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Macron, Biden to talk in coming days about subs spat
RT PCR labs in airports soon: CAAB Chair
Pakistan battling isolation as cricket host after New Zealand pull out
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft