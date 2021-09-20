BD seeks 12-year duty free export facility from EU

Government is seeking a 12-year duty free export facility in the European Union (EU) market under the general preference system (GSP) after graduation from the least developed countries (LDCs).

However, the EU has ensured the duty free facility for three years after 2026.

The Commerce Ministry officials said, the announcement of duty free facility of the EU will help Bangladesh.

According to sources, the Commerce Ministry has sent a proposal letter to the EU for duty free facility for 12 years after LDC graduation. However, the Prime Minister's office formed a high level committee to face the challenges after LDC graduation. Recently, the Committee has arranged a meeting and formed many sub committees.

Besides, the Commerce Ministry has determined some strategies in the interministerial meeting

led by Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh.

Meanwhile, the EU has finalised to give Bangladesh the GSP facilities under the LDCs framework of EU. However, the EU is going to implement new GSP scheme after Brexit.

The EU already sent a questionnaire on the new GSP scheme and asked for position papers from various countries including Bangladesh by September 12. The Commerce Ministry held a stakeholder meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh.

At the meeting, it was decided that after the graduation from LDC, the EU like the World Trade Organization, would grant GSP benefits for up to 12 years.

Sources said that the EU government has shown a positive attitude in this regard. This facility will be given to Bangladesh especially, considering the corona situation.

Hafizur Rahman, Director General of the WTO cell of the Commerce Ministry said "We want duty free facilities in EU market for 12 years after graduation of LDCs."

Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said that the EU will give priority the bilateral trade agreement after brexit. They will sign duty free and quota free agreement with different countries. He suggested the government to ensure the existing GSP facility after graduation of the LDC.

In order to continue the GSP facility, the European Union has demanded a roadmap for the implementation of the 9-point action plan including protection of workers' rights as well as human rights.

According to the Export Promotion Bureau, the EU is the third largest export market for Bangladesh. In the last fiscal year (2020-21), Bangladesh's exports to EU countries amounted to USD$ 370 crore, which is 9.7 percent of the country's total exports.

There are three conditions applicable for developing countries. In 2018, for the first time, Bangladesh fulfilled all the 3 conditions. Later, in 2021, Bangladesh has shown the necessary skills to fulfill 3 conditions.

According to UN rules, if a country is able to meet the criteria for crossing in two consecutive triennial reviews, it gets the final recommendation to get promotion from the least developed country. Bangladesh has received that recommendation.

According to the UN, per capita income of $1,230 is one of the requirements for transitioning into a developing nation. Bangladesh's per capita income currently stands at $20,64 and its score in the Human Assets Index (HAI) is 75.3 against a threshold of 66.

Moreover, to make the cut, the Economic Vulnerability Index (EVI) must be below 32 points and Bangladesh's current score is 27.3 points.

In March 2018, the CDP declared Bangladesh's eligibility for graduation from the list of LDCs as it had fulfilled the requirements in all three criteria gross national income per capita, human assets index and economic vulnerability index to be considered a developing country.







