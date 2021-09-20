Three arrested for selling banned and counterfeit drugs in Dhaka

Dhaka Metropolitan Police detectives have arrested three men for selling fake medicines and salves and banned drugs under the names of famous and expensive local and foreign brands.

The arrestees have been identified as Faisal Ahmed, Sumon Chandra Mollik and Md Liton Gazi.

The three were arrested following joint operations by detectives from the DMP's Lalbagh Division and the Directorate General of Drug Administration at pharmacies in Dhaka's Mitford area on Saturday.

Among the pharmaceuticals recovered in the raid were i-pill, Super Gold Kosturi, Naproxen Plus, Betnovate C, Protobit, Eno Sanagro, Periactin Moov, Ring Guard, Wheatfield, Nix Rubbing Balm, Vicks Cold Plus, Vicks and Gacozema.

"We conducted a raid in the Mitford area with the help of the drug administration directorate after we heard that some unscrupulous traders were selling banned and fake medicines and ointments, some under the names of famous and life-saving local and foreign brands," Mahbub Alam, joint commissioner of the DMP Detective Branch (South), said at a news conference on Sunday.

-bdnews24.com