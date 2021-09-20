Video
Monday, 20 September, 2021
City News

Sujon for skills training for northern people

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Railways Minister Adv Nurul Islam Sujon on Sunday underscored the need for arranging training on priority basis for the northern people of the country aimed at increasing skilled manpower in the region.
"The northern part of the country lags behind in foreign employment. It is necessary to arrange training on priority basis for the people
of the country's northern districts. For this, skilled manpower will increase and the people of the area will be encouraged to go abroad," he said.
The Minister said this while inaugurating the Panchagarh Branch of the Probashi Kallyan Bank virtually, said a press release.
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Dr Ahmed
Munirus Saleheen presided over the meeting while Managing Director of the Probashi Kallyan Bank Md Jahidul Haque delivered the welcome speech.    -BSS


