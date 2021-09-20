PM to present country pathway documents on Sept 23: Minister

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to present the National Pathway Documents of Bangladesh, which was prepared focusing on nutrition and food safety issues, on September 23 at the United Nations (UN) Food Systems Summit (UNFSS).

The UN Food Systems Summit, which was convened giving priority to seven issues- to end hunger, protect the planet and setting the stage for global food systems transformation, to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, will be held during the UN General Assembly in New York on September 23.

This was disclosed at a 'Media Sensitization Workshop on Participation of Bangladesh in the UN Food Systems Summit (UNFSS), 2021' held at the Tathya Bhaban in Dhaka. Food Ministry organized the workshop while its Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum chaired the event.

In the workshop, Nazmanara Khanum elaborated the Ministry's preparation on the summit and the five issues focused in the National Pathway Documents prepared consulting with national and international stakeholders.

The five issues that Bangladesh focused are ensuring access to safe nutritious food, shifting sustainable consumption pattern, boosting nature positive production at sufficient scale, advance equitable livelihood and building resilience to vulnerabilities, shocks and stress.

While addressing the workshop, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said that the government as well as the Food Ministry has been working to ensure safe and nutritious food for the country's people.

"Once we were dependant on natural foods and fisheries for livelihood. But, now most fishes and cattle are being nurtured. We must have to ensure that those are grown chemical free. The government has given priority on ensuring safe and nutritious foods for the people," he added.

He also elaborated his Ministry's activities to provide social safety net supports to the people.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Mokbul Hossain, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO Bangladesh) Country Representative Robert D Simpson, FAO Adviser Dr Monirul Hasan, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) Country Director Dr Rudaba Khondker, Food Ministry's Additional Secretary Khaja Abdul Hannan and Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) Director General Shahiduzzaman Faruki also spoke at the event.

Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum said that the summit has five Action Tracks. Bangladesh government has been focusing on Action Track 1 of the summit 'Ensure access to safe and nutritious food for all', while taking on board elements across all the five Action Tracks.

In the UNFSS, there will be five group discussions on the topics of availability of diversified, safe and nutritious food-transformation, delivery, access and role of private sector; governance, nutrition and food safety; inclusion, livelihood and social protection and climate, vulnerability and resilience, she added.





