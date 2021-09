DUJA organizes a rally at TSC premises on the DU campus











Dhaka University Journalists Association (DUJA) organizes a rally at TSC premises on the DU campus marking the 36th founding anniversary of the organization on Sunday. DU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, DUJA President Mehedi Hasan and General Secretary Md Sajjadul Karim, among others, attended the event. photo: observer