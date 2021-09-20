ECPS project launched in city

The Ministry of Housing and Public Works has launched the Electronic Construction Permitting System (ECPS) project for the purpose of earthquake-free planned urbanization.

State Minister for Housing and Public Works, Sharif Ahmed, inaugurated the ECPS system at a hotel in the capital on Sunday.

State Minister Sharif Ahmed said, "Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (Rajuk) cautiously allow the construction of any new building in the capital. That is why, in many cases, this leads to delays in providing services much to the suffering of common people. " "The ECPS project has been developed to alleviate the public suffering. A person can apply for his building construction and get solvency certificate in the shortest possible time from home.

The service can be found at RAJUK http://www.uru.gov.bd/ website.

The State Minister said, "The system has been developed with utmost care with the advice of foreign companies and skilled manpower to ensure smooth service of all construction works in the shortest possible time."

"The applicant does not have to contact anyone to know the latest status of his application. He will be able to know all the information from online," he added.





