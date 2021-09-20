Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 September, 2021, 10:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Country’s energy sector in a mess

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225

A recent news report published in this daily has laid bare the organized chaos prevailing in our energy sector. Facts published in the report, puts the role of country's energy ministry in question. Sadly, experts have linked ministry's negligence and reluctance with the possible risks of country's gas reserves to face an acute crisis any time. We are in complete agreement with the experts, since their apprehensions are absolutely logical in the context of country's biggest gas reserves Titas and Bibiyana, depleting fast.

Already, power plants, CNG stations and tea gardens are running acute shortage of gas for the past few months due to interrupted LNG supply. Reportedly, Petrobangla's production cell has asked Bangladesh Gas Field, the owner of Titas gas field and Chevron, the operator of Bibiyana gas field to extract more gas from aforementioned gas fields against the prohibition of Petrobangla's reserve cell. This reveals that there is an unwritten competition going between two cells of the state-run corporations to establish unilateral control over extracting gas.

We think, the crisis Petrobangla is facing with its two cells at loggerheads regarding gas extraction paints only a bleak picture of the overall mismanagement of the national corporation. And reserve cell's objection against lifting gas from Titas and Bibiyana is justified in the light of past experience.

Earlier, country lost an important gas field Sangu due to Petrobangla's incompetent handling. If our energy authorities do not take lessons from previous erroneous decision makings, certainly our future will grope in the dark for ways. In this situation, coupled with experts we suggest two ways to tackle the imminent crisis; deep drilling (over 4000 meter depth) in proven gas fields and increasing LNG import along with exploring at on and off-shore areas.

It needs to be mentioned that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the energy division in 2014 to drill 100 wells in onshore area and expedite fast augmentation. Unfortunately, it was not implemented then. A mysterious delay by the foreign stakeholders took place in this regard for providing the job to their men of choice in energy business and import of LNG.

This gives us a clear idea of the alarming level of mismanagement and inefficiency on the part of our energy authorities in exploring and managing of country's natural resources. We don't know whether the accused personnel in connection to delaying to implement PM's direction have been brought to book. But it is a proven fact, causing deliberate delay in implementing energy projects only increases the project cost.

The only way to restore discipline in country's gas sector is to hold authority concerned accountable. We are drawing urgent attention of the government's highest authority in this regard.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Country’s energy sector in a mess
Online platform offers gambling facilities
Dengue continues taking its toll
Educated unemployed: A burden for the state
Climate migration crisis looms large
PM's call to modernize education system
Schools reopen but health guidelines widely ignored
Acute fertilizer crisis hit farmers


Latest News
Bank account details sought to intimidate journalists: BNP
PM suggests 'bold measures' to fight climate change impact
ACC sues ex-DGHS DG over Regent Hospital scam
Vote counting of 160 UP polls continue
Four new sectors to get cash assistance on export
HC writ seeks an independent e-commerce regulatory authority
GM Quader finds EC ‘dysfunctional’
275 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours: DGHS
Tipu seeks Russian support for ensuring direct export there
India resumes export of Covid vaccines next month
Most Read News
Leaders of National Press Club, BFUJ, DUJ and DRU jointly organise a press conference
The splinters along ethnic lines in Georgia
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Womenomics in Bangladesh perspective
UN chief for ending gender pay gap
China to promote yuan internationalisation in 2021
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Macron, Biden to talk in coming days about subs spat
RT PCR labs in airports soon: CAAB Chair
Pakistan battling isolation as cricket host after New Zealand pull out
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft