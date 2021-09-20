Video
Letter To the Editor

Ensure minimum honorarium for interns

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243

Dear Sir
Not having experience is an obstacle for millions of job seekers in Bangladesh to get a job. Many profit making and social service organizations lend a helping hand in enhancing the experience to the candidates. You have to join as an intern to gain experience.

However, in this case, many for-profit organizations hire interns completely free. It can be seen that the interns are not getting any money for working 35 hours a week. Although some companies or institutions offer little honorariums, in most cases these institutions do not pay. Even if they work like the ones employed by them, they are not given any money. But the companies make a profit in return for the work of the interns. A specific action plan is needed for this platform. Even if they are forced to join a free internship, they have an expectation of receiving money and they also deserve it.

Therefore, it is our request to all concerned that minimum honorarium is fixed for the internship. We hope that a work plan will be devised and implemented.
Mohammad Yasin Islam
Student, Jagannath University



