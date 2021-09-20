

Call for superior services



I was not inclined to go for an administrative job. So I said to him that my age could not qualify me to appear at the 1964 examination. He asked me why? I told him that one needed to be 21 years on the first of January of the concerned year to qualify as an examinee. I was born on the 2nd January, 1943 and therefore, would not be able to compete in the 1964 examination.



Shahed was indomitable and went to Mr Quazi Anwarul Haque, a former senior Police Officer and the then Chairman of the Central Public Service Commission who happened to be his maternal uncle to plead my case. Shahed said to Mr Haque, "after all it is a matter of just one day for Shelley. Cannot the rules be relaxed? Seasoned and committed officer Mr Haque reportedly replied, "If one fails to qualify by even a minute, one cannot be allowed to take the examination". Shahed returned crestfallen and offered me friendly advice to appear in the next year, 1965.



An interesting anecdote was born out of this failed venture of Shahed Latif. The story was of course imaginary but under scored the dominant role of the bureaucracy in the government. The story was about the frustrations of the Martial Law Administrator and President Ayub Khan. He reportedly became vexed with senior CSPs, FS and Finance Service officers who often put regulatory barriers for anything he wanted to be done. These veteran officers allegedly cited laws, regulations and rules to tell Ayub that under these, what he ordered could not be done.



The story goes that disappointed and frustrated President Ayub thought that to be really powerful, he needed to join the gang of the officials. He called the Chairman of the Public Service Commission Kazi Anwarul Haque and asked him, how he could get into the rank of the Secretaries. Mr Haque replied that he, Ayub would need to appear and compete in the CSS examination. Ayub then asked him to arrange and examination for him.



Story goes that Mr Haque, the PSC Chairman told President Ayub, 'Sorry Sir', you cannot take the examination because, you are more than 25 and therefore, age barred! Disappointed as President Ayub was he could not, but be impressed by the courage, honesty and integrity of Mr Kazi Anwarul Haque. That is why, the story went on, Mr Haque was made a Cabinet Minister by President Ayub!



Whatever, the significance of the story I could not follow Shahed's advice to appear at the CSS examination of 1965. By that time I was already happily engaged in my job as a teacher in the Dhaka University. I remember, during that period there was a fairly strong debate about desirability of young talents leaving their university teaching job for high government service.



Friend Masum Ahmed Choudhury defended his elder brother Enam Ahmed Choudhury's joining the CSP as a form of 'escapism'. Shahed Kamal immediately pounced on Masum and said, 'How can accepting a lucrative government job be 'escapism'? What is he escaping from? Innocent face Masum said, "From the hassle of everyday life! We all burst into laughter. As years went by I came to think that Masum's statement was not so hollow after all. In a less stable and uncertain society a secure job as a high government official may be a form of escape for the weak and the sensitive.



Nevertheless, in my case in 1966 two different developments drove me to consider taking the superior service examination for a government job. The first one, relating to my adverse Police Report which would throw me out of the university job. I could have of course accepted the offer of Dr. Kamal Hossain to go for a legal career. What happen next made that option practically untenable.



Transition to adulthood

During mid 1966 on an afternoon as father returned home from office, I found him sad and tired. He told me that he would speak with me on an important matter when we had our tea. We sat in the balcony sipping tea in quiet surrounding. Father B.M Rahman, then Deputy General Manager, Fertilizer of the East Pakistan Agricultural Development Corporation (EPADC), on deputation from the Agricultural department. I mentioned earlier that he was an affectionate and loving father; he was basically a teacher and generous man dedicated to the welfare not only of the kith and kin but also the society at large.



He looked at me intently and said, "there is a time when the son ask the father what to do. Then there also comes a time when the father has to ask the son as to what he should do. I have reached such a moment in my life. You are the eldest son and have to say what I should do". I was taken aback by his sad words. I did not know what he really meant but could imagine that it was something extraordinary. On my urging he said in an emotional voice, "a situation has developed in the work place which makes it impossible for me to continue with my job.



The Chairman of the Corporation has brought a junior and incompetent person from outside the government and put him in the vacant position immediately superior to me that of the General Manager. It hurts myself respect and dignity to submit this insult. Under the new government rules officers can now retire voluntarily before retirement age if they are 55 years old. I am 55 now and want to retire rather than suffer the indignity.



I need your advice and cooperation as my eldest son". I did not take a moment to reply to him. I said, "you should not do anything that hurts yourself respect. I agree with you that in such a situation you should retire". Father stood up and embraced me. There were tear drops in his eyes. I knew he was happy and sad at the same time. Happy because he found a dignified way out, sad because he knew that with the meager resources we had, the coming days would not be easy.



When father retired with only me as the other earning member of the family, our finances would be greatly strained. I had five younger brothers and one young sister who were still students. Things became better a few months later, when father got another job. Nevertheless, at that moment, looking at the darkening future, I suddenly felt that my transition to adulthood was complete with all its challenges and responsibilities.



By all technical yardsticks, the end of adolescence and beginning of adulthood had taken place earlier for me. Marriage in 1962 with classmate Sufia before our B.A (Hons) examination, having the elder son Nipu born in 1963 and engaged in fulltime job since December 1963 and in University teaching since October 1964, I was already a grown-up man. Nevertheless, even after I became a university teacher and father of the second son Topu I continued to live in our joint family with father, mother, brothers and sisters.



Mother Rezia Rahman, a generous person with a modern mind probably expected that I would live separately with my small family. She was immensely happy when I did not do so. Father was still the Principal wage earner and guardian. No wonder, I continued with the illusion that I was still to come of age. The crisis created by the peculiar situation in father's office. So to say, turned my world upside down. This happening and the complication with my university job eventually compelled me to take the Central Superior Service examination in 1966.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".







As mentioned earlier the tenor of the time made it almost inescapable for talented university products to appear at the superior services examination and compete for high government job. Many of our friends such as Shahed Latif, Enamul Hoque, Mohiuddin Mahmud Hafiz and seniors such as Nurul Islam (Anu), Hasnat Abdul Hye, Khaled Shams, Monjur-e-Moula and Muhiuddin Khan Alamgir had already joined the Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP). Some of them, especially Shahed Latif strongly urged me to take the CSS examination in 1965.I was not inclined to go for an administrative job. So I said to him that my age could not qualify me to appear at the 1964 examination. He asked me why? I told him that one needed to be 21 years on the first of January of the concerned year to qualify as an examinee. I was born on the 2nd January, 1943 and therefore, would not be able to compete in the 1964 examination.Shahed was indomitable and went to Mr Quazi Anwarul Haque, a former senior Police Officer and the then Chairman of the Central Public Service Commission who happened to be his maternal uncle to plead my case. Shahed said to Mr Haque, "after all it is a matter of just one day for Shelley. Cannot the rules be relaxed? Seasoned and committed officer Mr Haque reportedly replied, "If one fails to qualify by even a minute, one cannot be allowed to take the examination". Shahed returned crestfallen and offered me friendly advice to appear in the next year, 1965.An interesting anecdote was born out of this failed venture of Shahed Latif. The story was of course imaginary but under scored the dominant role of the bureaucracy in the government. The story was about the frustrations of the Martial Law Administrator and President Ayub Khan. He reportedly became vexed with senior CSPs, FS and Finance Service officers who often put regulatory barriers for anything he wanted to be done. These veteran officers allegedly cited laws, regulations and rules to tell Ayub that under these, what he ordered could not be done.The story goes that disappointed and frustrated President Ayub thought that to be really powerful, he needed to join the gang of the officials. He called the Chairman of the Public Service Commission Kazi Anwarul Haque and asked him, how he could get into the rank of the Secretaries. Mr Haque replied that he, Ayub would need to appear and compete in the CSS examination. Ayub then asked him to arrange and examination for him.Story goes that Mr Haque, the PSC Chairman told President Ayub, 'Sorry Sir', you cannot take the examination because, you are more than 25 and therefore, age barred! Disappointed as President Ayub was he could not, but be impressed by the courage, honesty and integrity of Mr Kazi Anwarul Haque. That is why, the story went on, Mr Haque was made a Cabinet Minister by President Ayub!Whatever, the significance of the story I could not follow Shahed's advice to appear at the CSS examination of 1965. By that time I was already happily engaged in my job as a teacher in the Dhaka University. I remember, during that period there was a fairly strong debate about desirability of young talents leaving their university teaching job for high government service.Friend Masum Ahmed Choudhury defended his elder brother Enam Ahmed Choudhury's joining the CSP as a form of 'escapism'. Shahed Kamal immediately pounced on Masum and said, 'How can accepting a lucrative government job be 'escapism'? What is he escaping from? Innocent face Masum said, "From the hassle of everyday life! We all burst into laughter. As years went by I came to think that Masum's statement was not so hollow after all. In a less stable and uncertain society a secure job as a high government official may be a form of escape for the weak and the sensitive.Nevertheless, in my case in 1966 two different developments drove me to consider taking the superior service examination for a government job. The first one, relating to my adverse Police Report which would throw me out of the university job. I could have of course accepted the offer of Dr. Kamal Hossain to go for a legal career. What happen next made that option practically untenable.Transition to adulthoodDuring mid 1966 on an afternoon as father returned home from office, I found him sad and tired. He told me that he would speak with me on an important matter when we had our tea. We sat in the balcony sipping tea in quiet surrounding. Father B.M Rahman, then Deputy General Manager, Fertilizer of the East Pakistan Agricultural Development Corporation (EPADC), on deputation from the Agricultural department. I mentioned earlier that he was an affectionate and loving father; he was basically a teacher and generous man dedicated to the welfare not only of the kith and kin but also the society at large.He looked at me intently and said, "there is a time when the son ask the father what to do. Then there also comes a time when the father has to ask the son as to what he should do. I have reached such a moment in my life. You are the eldest son and have to say what I should do". I was taken aback by his sad words. I did not know what he really meant but could imagine that it was something extraordinary. On my urging he said in an emotional voice, "a situation has developed in the work place which makes it impossible for me to continue with my job.The Chairman of the Corporation has brought a junior and incompetent person from outside the government and put him in the vacant position immediately superior to me that of the General Manager. It hurts myself respect and dignity to submit this insult. Under the new government rules officers can now retire voluntarily before retirement age if they are 55 years old. I am 55 now and want to retire rather than suffer the indignity.I need your advice and cooperation as my eldest son". I did not take a moment to reply to him. I said, "you should not do anything that hurts yourself respect. I agree with you that in such a situation you should retire". Father stood up and embraced me. There were tear drops in his eyes. I knew he was happy and sad at the same time. Happy because he found a dignified way out, sad because he knew that with the meager resources we had, the coming days would not be easy.When father retired with only me as the other earning member of the family, our finances would be greatly strained. I had five younger brothers and one young sister who were still students. Things became better a few months later, when father got another job. Nevertheless, at that moment, looking at the darkening future, I suddenly felt that my transition to adulthood was complete with all its challenges and responsibilities.By all technical yardsticks, the end of adolescence and beginning of adulthood had taken place earlier for me. Marriage in 1962 with classmate Sufia before our B.A (Hons) examination, having the elder son Nipu born in 1963 and engaged in fulltime job since December 1963 and in University teaching since October 1964, I was already a grown-up man. Nevertheless, even after I became a university teacher and father of the second son Topu I continued to live in our joint family with father, mother, brothers and sisters.Mother Rezia Rahman, a generous person with a modern mind probably expected that I would live separately with my small family. She was immensely happy when I did not do so. Father was still the Principal wage earner and guardian. No wonder, I continued with the illusion that I was still to come of age. The crisis created by the peculiar situation in father's office. So to say, turned my world upside down. This happening and the complication with my university job eventually compelled me to take the Central Superior Service examination in 1966.Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".