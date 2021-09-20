Man sent to jail for trying to marry girl under 18

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Sept 19: A mobile court in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Saturday night sentenced a man in three months in jail on charge of child marriage.

Father of two children, accused Mosharraf Hossain, 30, has arranged the marriage ceremony in Aynatoli Village to marry her 13-year-old cousin.

Getting information, the mobile court led by Nalitabari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Helena Parvin reached the scene at night and jailed the man.

Mosharraf Hossain divorced his first wife six months back.

The UNO said their drive against the child marriage will continue in the upazila.