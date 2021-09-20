Video
Monday, 20 September, 2021
Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

A boat race, a traditional festival of rural Bangladesh, was organised in the Jamuna River in Hugra Union of Tangail Sadar Upazila on Sunday. Alhaj Sanwar Hossain, MP, attended the programme as chief guest while Hugra UP Chairman Md Tofazzal Hossain Khan Tofa presided over it. Tangail Municipality Mayor SM Sirajul Haque Alamgir and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shahjahan Ansari were also present at that time. People from different upazilas took part in the race.    photo: observer


