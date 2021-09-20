Video
Monday, 20 September, 2021, 10:22 PM
Home Countryside

Young man held in Rajshahi for attempting to rape

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219
Our Correspondent

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Sept 19: Police have arrested a young man following a case filed on charge of attempting to rape a sixth-grade student in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The arrested person is Mostafizur Rahman Bhuttu, 22, a resident of Utpara Village under Goalkandi Union in the upazila.
According to the case statement, Mostafizur Rahman Bhuttu entered the house of the neighbour girl in the area at around 10am.
He tried to violate the girl there but failed as she started shouting. Then, the man left the place quickly.
The victim's family, later, beat Bhuttu.
The victim's father lodged a case against him with Bagmara Police Station (PS) at noon.
Following this, police arrested him.  
However, the family members of the accused denied the incident.
Officer-in-Charge of Bagmara PS Mostak Ahmed confirmed the      matter.


