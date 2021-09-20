Video
Monday, 20 September, 2021
Covid-19: 12 more die, 10 more infected in two districts

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222
Our Correspondents

A total of 12 more people died of and 10 more have been infected with the coronavirus in two districts- Rajshahi and Bogura, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: A total of 12 more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in two days.
Four people died of the coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.
He said all of the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Of the deceased, two were from Naogaon, and one from Jhenaidah and Joypurhat districts each.
Some 130 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.
Earlier, another eight people died in Covid-19 ward of RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours from Friday 9am to Saturday 9am.
Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the hospital, confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
Of the deceased, two were confirmed Covid-19 positive while the remaining six showed symptoms of the virus.
Among the dead, three each were from Rajshahi and Natore, one each from Chapainawabganj and Kushtia districts.
Some 128 were undergoing treatment against its 240 bed-capacity till Saturday morning, he added.
BOGURA: Some 10 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Saturday.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 21,365 here.
Meanwhile, no death cases were reported here in the last 24 hours.
The total fatality cases from the virus remained 680 in the district.
Bogura Civil Surgeon's (CS) office sources confirmed the information on Saturday.
According to the CS office sources, a total of 205 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 10 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 4.78 per cent.  
However, some 11 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 20,610 in the district.
Currently, some 37 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 47 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, eight at TMSS Medical College Hospital and one at an upazila health complex in the district.




