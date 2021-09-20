Video
Monday, 20 September, 2021
Countryside

5 people nabbed with drugs in two districts

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Five people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Kurigram and Rajshahi, in two days.
NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 15kg of hemp in Nageshwari Upazila of the district early Sunday.
The arrested person is Bablu Mia, 32, son of Hanif Ali, a resident of Dakshin Ramkhana Sarkertari Village under Ramkhana Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nageshwari Police Station (PS) Nabiul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dhanigagla Hirarkuti area under Santoshpur Union in the upazila at around 2:45am and arrested him red-handed with the hemp while he was paddling it with his bicycle.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nageshwari PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Sunday morning, the OC added.  
RAJSHAHI: Four people including a woman have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in the district on Saturday.
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 50 grams of heroin in Godagari Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
The arrested person is Abbas Ali, 38, son of late Samad Ali, a resident of Vatopara Village in the upazila.
RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Hijalgachi area at around 7pm and arrested Abbas Ali with the heroin worth about Tk 5 lakhs in the market.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against him with Godagari PS in this connection.
On the other hand, police, in a drive, arrested three people including a woman along with 78 bottles of phensedyl from Shah Makhdum PS area in the city on Saturday.
The arrested persons are Mst Miliara Begum, 35, daughter of Amirul of Rajnagar Hangami Village in Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj, Md Polash, 22, son of Md Delshad of Shiyalmara Village, and Md Erfan Ali, 72, son of late Mohar Ali of Mirzapur Madrasapara area.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Amchattar area under Shah Makhdum PS in the city at around 3:30pm and arrested them with the phensedyl from a passenger-laden bus.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Shah Makhdum PS in this connection.
Shah Makhdum PS OC Md Saiful Islam Sarker confirmed the matter.


