Monday, 20 September, 2021, 10:21 PM
Two die from snakebite in two districts

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219
Our Correspondents

Two men died from snakebite in separate incidents in two districts- Thakurgaon and Natore, in four days.
THAKURGAON: A young man died from snakebite in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Rubel, 25, was the son of Rashid Ali, a resident of Bharnia Village in the upazila.
The deceased's father Rashid said a venomous snake bit Rubel in the afternoon when he was in sleep in the house. He immediately woke up and started crying due to severe burning sensation. Instantly, the family members took him to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for better treatment.
Later, he died there in the evening while undergoing treatment.
Residential Medical Officer of Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital Dr Raqibul Islam Chayon confirmed the incident.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A man died from snakebite in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Anisur Rahman, 32, son of Ahsan Ali, was a resident of Bagha Upazila in Rajshahi. He was the owner of a rice mill in Bagatipara Upazila of the district.
Local sources said a venomous snake bit him at his rice mill at noon, which left Anisur critically injured.
He was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
Later, he died there in the evening while undergoing treatment.


