Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 September, 2021, 10:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

228 Canals, Marshes Net-Fenced By Leaseholders

Water-logging, de-navigation halt farming at Dacope

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Our Correspondent

The photo shows nets set up in a canal for illegal fishing at Dacope. photo: observer

The photo shows nets set up in a canal for illegal fishing at Dacope. photo: observer

DACOPE, KHULNA, Sept 19:  By fencing with net crisscrossing in different canals and marshes, fishing in Dacope Upazila of the district is going on unabated. It is causing different types of hindrances including water-logging in the upazila.
The canals are experiencing gradual navigability crisis. Protein demand of numerous people is impacted negatively. Agriculture works are harmed seriously. Thousands of local farmers are in directionless.
According to field sources, there are over 228 canals and marshes in this Sundarban coast adjacent upazila. Few unscrupulous locals have either taken lease of these water bodies at nominal prices or occupied places forcibly. Showing not respect to norms, different types of nets, such as netjal, paatajal, chakjal, and current jaal, have been raised like fences there for fishing.
Living houses and different installations have also been raised on canals. These are used to create huge water-logging in the rainy season.
Most farmers in localities have suffered damage to seedbeds and transplanted Aman crops. Still their damage-bearing is continuing.
In the dry season, canals cannot reserve water due to de-navigated beds, and because of irrigation water crisis, Rabi and Boro farming face heavy halt.
With de-navigation conditions in these canals or marshes, the use of boats is getting diminished in different areas under the upazila.
Uncountable fry of various local fish species are killed every day, farmers alleged. They said, negative impact on protein demand-meeting is feared in one municipality and nine unions that have about two lakh people and 106 villages.
Ex-union member Jibananda Mandal of Chunkuri area and others like Sudipta Sardar, Dulal Morol said, hindrances are halting water passing from canals due to crisscrossed net fencing by lease holders.
Running Union Member of Kailashganj area said, nets in different canals are affecting agriculture activities, and local fish fry are being abolished.
He demanded removing canal water without any delay and suspension of leasing in consideration of farmers' interest.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Mehedi Hasan Khan said, due to canals' de-navigation and water-logging problem, farmers suffered seedbed damage in 96.5 hectares (ha) this season while about 870 ha witnessed partial destructions.
Upazila Fisheries Officer Selim Sultan said, drive will be conducted in the next one week to remove these nets.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man sent to jail for trying to marry girl under 18
A boat race, a traditional festival of rural Bangladesh
Young man held in Rajshahi for attempting to rape
Covid-19: 12 more die, 10 more infected in two districts
5 people nabbed with drugs in two districts
Two die from snakebite in two districts
Water-logging, de-navigation halt farming at Dacope
Narayanganj Zila Parishad Chairman Md Anwar Hossain


Latest News
Bank account details sought to intimidate journalists: BNP
PM suggests 'bold measures' to fight climate change impact
ACC sues ex-DGHS DG over Regent Hospital scam
Vote counting of 160 UP polls continue
Four new sectors to get cash assistance on export
HC writ seeks an independent e-commerce regulatory authority
GM Quader finds EC ‘dysfunctional’
275 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours: DGHS
Tipu seeks Russian support for ensuring direct export there
India resumes export of Covid vaccines next month
Most Read News
Leaders of National Press Club, BFUJ, DUJ and DRU jointly organise a press conference
The splinters along ethnic lines in Georgia
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Womenomics in Bangladesh perspective
UN chief for ending gender pay gap
China to promote yuan internationalisation in 2021
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Macron, Biden to talk in coming days about subs spat
RT PCR labs in airports soon: CAAB Chair
Pakistan battling isolation as cricket host after New Zealand pull out
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft