Water-logging, de-navigation halt farming at Dacope



The photo shows nets set up in a canal for illegal fishing at Dacope. photo: observer

The canals are experiencing gradual navigability crisis. Protein demand of numerous people is impacted negatively. Agriculture works are harmed seriously. Thousands of local farmers are in directionless.

According to field sources, there are over 228 canals and marshes in this Sundarban coast adjacent upazila. Few unscrupulous locals have either taken lease of these water bodies at nominal prices or occupied places forcibly. Showing not respect to norms, different types of nets, such as netjal, paatajal, chakjal, and current jaal, have been raised like fences there for fishing.

Living houses and different installations have also been raised on canals. These are used to create huge water-logging in the rainy season.

Most farmers in localities have suffered damage to seedbeds and transplanted Aman crops. Still their damage-bearing is continuing.

In the dry season, canals cannot reserve water due to de-navigated beds, and because of irrigation water crisis, Rabi and Boro farming face heavy halt.

With de-navigation conditions in these canals or marshes, the use of boats is getting diminished in different areas under the upazila.

Uncountable fry of various local fish species are killed every day, farmers alleged. They said, negative impact on protein demand-meeting is feared in one municipality and nine unions that have about two lakh people and 106 villages.

Ex-union member Jibananda Mandal of Chunkuri area and others like Sudipta Sardar, Dulal Morol said, hindrances are halting water passing from canals due to crisscrossed net fencing by lease holders.

Running Union Member of Kailashganj area said, nets in different canals are affecting agriculture activities, and local fish fry are being abolished.

He demanded removing canal water without any delay and suspension of leasing in consideration of farmers' interest.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mehedi Hasan Khan said, due to canals' de-navigation and water-logging problem, farmers suffered seedbed damage in 96.5 hectares (ha) this season while about 870 ha witnessed partial destructions.

Upazila Fisheries Officer Selim Sultan said, drive will be conducted in the next one week to remove these nets.





DACOPE, KHULNA, Sept 19: By fencing with net crisscrossing in different canals and marshes, fishing in Dacope Upazila of the district is going on unabated. It is causing different types of hindrances including water-logging in the upazila.The canals are experiencing gradual navigability crisis. Protein demand of numerous people is impacted negatively. Agriculture works are harmed seriously. Thousands of local farmers are in directionless.According to field sources, there are over 228 canals and marshes in this Sundarban coast adjacent upazila. Few unscrupulous locals have either taken lease of these water bodies at nominal prices or occupied places forcibly. Showing not respect to norms, different types of nets, such as netjal, paatajal, chakjal, and current jaal, have been raised like fences there for fishing.Living houses and different installations have also been raised on canals. These are used to create huge water-logging in the rainy season.Most farmers in localities have suffered damage to seedbeds and transplanted Aman crops. Still their damage-bearing is continuing.In the dry season, canals cannot reserve water due to de-navigated beds, and because of irrigation water crisis, Rabi and Boro farming face heavy halt.With de-navigation conditions in these canals or marshes, the use of boats is getting diminished in different areas under the upazila.Uncountable fry of various local fish species are killed every day, farmers alleged. They said, negative impact on protein demand-meeting is feared in one municipality and nine unions that have about two lakh people and 106 villages.Ex-union member Jibananda Mandal of Chunkuri area and others like Sudipta Sardar, Dulal Morol said, hindrances are halting water passing from canals due to crisscrossed net fencing by lease holders.Running Union Member of Kailashganj area said, nets in different canals are affecting agriculture activities, and local fish fry are being abolished.He demanded removing canal water without any delay and suspension of leasing in consideration of farmers' interest.Upazila Agriculture Officer Mehedi Hasan Khan said, due to canals' de-navigation and water-logging problem, farmers suffered seedbed damage in 96.5 hectares (ha) this season while about 870 ha witnessed partial destructions.Upazila Fisheries Officer Selim Sultan said, drive will be conducted in the next one week to remove these nets.