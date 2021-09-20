Seven killed, 12 injured in road mishaps

Seven people including two women have been killed and 12 others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Bogura, Laxmipur, Dinajpur, Manikganj, Thakurgaon, Chapainawabganj and Khulna, in two days.

BOGURA: A member of Bangladesh Army was killed and his son injured in a road accident in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Shamim Hossain, 33. He was posted in Majhira Cantonment in the upazila.

Shajahanpur Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Nannu Khan said a Chattogram-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Chandni Travels' hit a bicycle carrying Shamim Hossain and his son Redwan, 7, in Majhira Bandar area at around 9pm, which left the duo seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Bogura CMH, where Shamim died at around 10pm while undergoing treatment, the official added.

LAXMIPUR: A woman was killed in a road accident in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Paru Bibi, 55, wife of Abi Abdullah, a resident of Char Sekandar Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Paru Bibi was coming home from her daughter's house of Karunanagar area at night riding by a leguna (local vehicle).

At one stage, she fell from the running leguna on the Ramgati-Laxmipur Regional Road accidentally, which left her critically injured.

She was rushed to Ramgati Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramgati PS Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shahidul Haque, 52, a resident of the upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Shahidul in Madhya Para Patharkhani area on the Fulbari-Mithapur Regional Highway under Harirampur Union in the upazila in the evening, which left him seriously injured.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital in Rangpur.

However, police seized the truck and arrested its driver Azizul Haque, 28.

Madhya Para Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: A man was killed as an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle in Singair Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mosharraf Hossain, 40, son of Abdur Razzak, a resident of Muljan Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Singair PS OC Shafiqul Islam said an unidentified vehicle smashed a motorcycle carrying Mosharraf coming from opposite direction in Jaigir area on the Hemayetpur-Singair-Manikganj Regional Highway at around 4:15pm, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

THAKURGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Ruhia PS area in the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Jitendra Nath Sen, 53, son of late Nayon Shukh Sen, a resident of Dakshin Rajgaon Sarker Para Village under Rajgaon Union.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Jitendra was learning to ride motorcycle in the area in the afternoon. At one stage, the motorcycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering, which left him critically injured.

Injured Jitendra was rushed to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ruhia PS OC Chitta Ranjan Roy confirmed the incident, adding that filing of an unnatural death case is underway in this connection.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Two passengers of an auto-rickshaw were killed and three others injured when the vehicle was hit by a speeding truck in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Harun, 26, a resident of Pardilalpur Village, and Renuara Begum, 55, wife of Abu Sayed of Sanyasi Village in the upazila

Shibganj PS OC Farid Hossain said three others are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

He said a truck rammed into an auto-rickshaw at Kansat Bazar in the morning, leaving its five passengers injured.

Upon receiving information, police and fire service personnel went to the scene and sent the the injured to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

However, police seized the truck and detained its driver and his assistant, the OC added.

DUMURUA, KHULNA: At least eight passengers of a bus were injured in a road accident in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Of the injured, the condition of one person is stated to be critical.

The OC of Kharnia Highway PS said a Khulna-bound passenger-laden bus fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Kanthaltala Bazar area on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway at around 8am, which left at least eight passengers of the bus injured.

Being informed, police and fire service personnel rushed in and took the injured to a local hospital, the OC added.







