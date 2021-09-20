Video
Home Countryside

Two men murdered in two districts

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Our Correspondents

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Gaibandha and Laxmipur, in four days.
SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A man, who was beaten to injure by his younger brother in Sadullapur Upazila of the district, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Sunday morning.
Deceased Shahidul Islam, son of Abdus Sattar Mia, was a resident of Dhaperhat Bandar area in the upazila. He was an assistant teacher of Hingarpara Government Primary School.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Ariful Islam beat up his elder brother Shahidul with a stick on Thursday night following a family feud, leaving him critically injured.
Injured Shahidul was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he died on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment.
However, locals caught Ariful Islam and handed over him to police.
Dhaperhat Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Serajul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.    
LAXMIPUR: An auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Md Dulal, 17, son of late Aziz Ullah, was a resident of Mohammadnagar Village under Mandari Union in the upazila. He was the driver of an auto-rickshaw by profession.
Police and local sources said Nazim and Asif of the area were stealing betel nut from an orchard of Mandari Union Parishad Member Masud on Thursday noon.
Murad, son of the deceased, video recorded the incident by his mobile phone. Nazim, later, gave a contract to one Mehedi Hasan to recover the video footage.
As a sequel to it, Dulal had an altercation with Mehedi's father Hafiz at night.
At one stage, Mehedy stabbed Dulal, leaving him critically injured.
Injured Dulal was rushed to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. A murder case was filed against three persons in this connection.
Following this, police arrested Mehedi on Friday.


