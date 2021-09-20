93 detained in five dists

A total of 93 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Rajshahi, Pirojpur, Joypurhat, Sirajganj and Cox's Bazar, in four days.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 33 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday morning.

Among the arrestees, ten had arrest warrant, 14 were arrested with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

PIROJPUR: DB Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with a firearm in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Palash Shikder, 32, son of Afjal Shikder, a resident of Chalitakhali Village.

DB police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chalitakhali area at night and arrested Palash along with a single barrel gun and two rounds of bullet.

District DB Police Inspector Md Jakaria said Palash Shikder has been involved with illegal firearms trading in the area for long.

However, after filing of a case under Arms Act against him with Pirojpur Sadar Police Station (PS), the arrested was produced before the court.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS AJM Masunuzzman confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, detained 47 people on different charges in five upazilas of the district.

According sources in the district police control room, among the detained persons, 26 had arrest warrant against them and the rest 21 were arrested on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, legal action was taken against the detained persons.

SIRAJGANJ: DB Police, in separate drives, arrested a total of 11 people on different charges in the district in the last 24 hours till Saturday afternoon.

The arrested persons are: Md Helal Sheikh, 25, Md Alamgir Sheikh, 30, Md Khairul Islam, 23, Md Salauddin Mandol, 25, Md Jashim Sheikh, 25, Md Ataur Hossain, 30, Md Monirul Islam Pichuni, 24, Md Sumon Molla, 30, Md Abdul Kaiyum Baperi, and Md Naeem, 19. All of them are residents of Sadar Upazila.

Superintend of Police (SP) Hasibul Alam, BPM, in the conference room at his office confirmed the information on Saturday afternoon.

He said the law enforcers conducted separate drives in different areas in Sadar Upazila of the district from Friday afternoon till Saturday afternoon and arrested them.

The law enforcers also recovered 110 grams of heroin from their possessions during the drives.

Most of the arrested are drug addicts and they were involved in snatching activities to manage the money to buy drugs.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man along with seven gold bars worth about Tk 70 lakh at Marichaa Check Post on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Road in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested person is Mohammad Rifat, 20.

Acting on tip-off, a team of BGB conducted a search in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Marichaa Check Post at around 10am, and seized the gold bars hidden around Rifat's waist.









