Monday, 20 September, 2021, 10:21 PM
Aman growers disappointed over pest attack at Godagari

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226
Our Correspondent

A farmer spraying pesticide at his Aman field in Godagari Upazila. photo: observer

A farmer spraying pesticide at his Aman field in Godagari Upazila. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Sept 19: Aman growers in Godagari Upazila of the district have been disappointed due to unabated pest attack.
 A good number of farmers said if pest cannot be peeled off immediately, it may cause cut to production.
They added, most of the pest and disease-infected  Aman plants are getting yellowish. It cannot be contained despite frequent spraying of insecticides and medicines.
Farmer Azahar Uddin of Krishnapur Village in the upazila expressed his deep concern. He said, his eight out of ten bighas of Aman fields of Swarna and  BRRI-51 varieties have been affected by leaf blight and stem rot disease. He sprayed pesticides and medicines many times but failed to check the pest attack.
He sprayed pesticides and medicines as per the vendor's advice as he did not find officials of the DAE (department of agriculture extension).
According to Upazila Agriculture office sources, about 24,310 hectares of land have been brought under Aman cultivation in the upazila this season.
Adequate measures have been taken to combat the spread of diseases and pest attacks, they added.
They are also providing adequate advice to the farmers; so growers can get rid of such adverse circumstances.




