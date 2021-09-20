Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 September, 2021, 10:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

France accuses Australia, US of ‘lying’ in ‘serious crisis’

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 385

PARIS, Sept 19: France on Saturday accused Australia and the United States of lying in a crisis over a security pact that saw Canberra scrap a contract to buy French submarines in favour of American vessels.
"There has been lying, duplicity, a major breach of trust and contempt," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France 2 television. "This will not do."
A "serious crisis" was now in progress between the allies, he added.
Le Drian was speaking a day after Paris, on the orders of President Emmanuel Macron, recalled its ambassadors to Canberra and Washington, an unprecedented act that revealed the extent of the anger in France over the rupture of the contract.
He described the withdrawal of the ambassadors as a "very symbolic" act which aimed "to show how unhappy we are and that there is a serious crisis between us and to re-evaluate out positions to defend our interests."
"The fact that for the first time in the history of relations between the United States and France we are recalling our ambassador for consultations is a serious political act, which shows the magnitude of the crisis that exists now between our countries," he said.
He also issued a stinging response to a question over why France had not recalled its ambassador to Britain, when London was also part of the security pact that led to the rupture of the contrat.
"We have recalled our ambassadors to (Canberra and Washington) to re-evaluate the situation. With Britain there is no need. We know their constant opportunism. So there is no need to bring our ambassador back to explain," he said.
Of London's role in the pact, he added: "Britain in this whole thing is a bit like the third wheel."
NATO would have to take account of what has happened as it reconsiders strategy at a summit in Madrid next year, he added.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin’s party set to retain parliament majority after polls
Philippines’ Manny Pacquiao to run for president in 2022
Charanjit Singh Channi to be next Punjab Chief Minister
Amid French fury, UK defends ‘hard-headed’ security deal
France accuses Australia, US of ‘lying’ in ‘serious crisis’
Texas State Troopers block access to a dam on the Rio Grande
World leaders return to UN with focus on pandemic, climate
US Capitol on high alert as pro-Trumps converge for rally


Latest News
Bank account details sought to intimidate journalists: BNP
PM suggests 'bold measures' to fight climate change impact
ACC sues ex-DGHS DG over Regent Hospital scam
Vote counting of 160 UP polls continue
Four new sectors to get cash assistance on export
HC writ seeks an independent e-commerce regulatory authority
GM Quader finds EC ‘dysfunctional’
275 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours: DGHS
Tipu seeks Russian support for ensuring direct export there
India resumes export of Covid vaccines next month
Most Read News
Leaders of National Press Club, BFUJ, DUJ and DRU jointly organise a press conference
The splinters along ethnic lines in Georgia
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Womenomics in Bangladesh perspective
UN chief for ending gender pay gap
China to promote yuan internationalisation in 2021
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Macron, Biden to talk in coming days about subs spat
RT PCR labs in airports soon: CAAB Chair
Pakistan battling isolation as cricket host after New Zealand pull out
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft