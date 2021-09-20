

Texas State Troopers block access to a dam on the Rio Grande









Texas State Troopers block access to a dam on the Rio Grande where Haitian migrants, part of a group of over 10,000 people staying in an encampment on the US side of the border, have been crossing to get food and supplies at the Acua Del Rio International Bridge as seen from Ciudad Acua, Coahuila state, Mexico on September 18. The United States said on September 18 it would ramp up deportation flights for thousands of migrants who flooded into the Texas border city of Del Rio, as authorities scramble to alleviate a burgeoning crisis for President for President Joe Biden's administration. photo : AFP