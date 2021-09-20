Video
Klopp hails Mane's 100th Liverpool goal as 'massive achievement'

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on September 18, 2021. photo: AFP

Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on September 18, 2021. photo: AFP

LIVERPOOL, SEPT 19: Jurgen Klopp saluted Sadio Mane after the Senegal star's 100th Liverpool goal inspired a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace that sent his side top of the Premier League on Saturday.
Mane's milestone strike came in his 224th appearance for the Reds, breaking Palace's rearguard action late in the first half at Anfield.
Egypt forward Mohamed Salah and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita netted in the second half to move Klopp's team three points clear of second-placed Manchester City.
It was fitting that Mane should make it to his century against Palace as he set a new Premier League record for the most consecutive games a player has scored against one opponent.
It was the ninth successive match that Mane had netted against Palace.
More importantly for Klopp, Mane already has four goals this term, suggesting he is ready to put last season's disappointing personal campaign behind him.
"People forget around these 100 goals he worked incredibly hard, defended for us, pressed high, counter-pressed, created goals, set up chances, so the 100 goals are just one, there are so many numbers that are important," Klopp said.
"I am really happy for him he could reach it, a massive achievement in the glorious history of this club that only 18 players scored 100 goals.
"Nowadays players are not normally as long at clubs so I am really happy I could work so long with him."
After Liverpool's lacklustre, injury-hit defence of the Premier League title, they are back in the groove in the chase to regain the trophy from Manchester City.
Klopp's men have opened the season with an unbeaten run of four wins from five games, with just one goal conceded and 12 scored.
"We are not here today for sending any kind of sign for the outside world, we were here to fight against a really strong Crystal Palace team," Klopp said.
"I told the boys this was one of the most hard-fought 3-0s I ever saw. I'm really pleased.
"We were not brilliant but we accepted the battle Palace were here for and that's why I am happy with the result and the performance."
French defender Ibrahima Konate, signed from Leipzig in the close season, was handed his Liverpool debut as one of six changes from the midweek Champions League win over AC Milan.    -AFP



