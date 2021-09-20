Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 September, 2021, 10:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bayern hit seven past Bochum to go top of Bundesliga

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240

BERLIN, SEPT 19: Bayern Munich topped the Bundesliga for the first time this season with a 7-0 thrashing of Bochum on Saturday as Robert Lewandowski scored for a record 13th consecutive home league game.
Joshua Kimmich netted twice while Lewandowski poached a second-half goal to claim another league record as Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting all scored for Bayern.
Greek defender Vasilios Lampropoulos scored a first-half own goal as Bochum ran out of luck at the Allianz Arena.
"Bochum worked hard, but everything went right for us after the first goal," Sane told Sky.
Bayern will lose top spot if Wolfsburg maintain their 100 percent record with a fifth straight win on Sunday against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Bayern have won their last seven games, scoring at least three goals on each occasion, with Dortmund, Leipzig and Barcelona on the list of defeated opponents.
Bochum, who have now won just once in 35 games at Bayern, were 4-0 down at half-time.
"We were just really up for it," said Bochum-born Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka, who extended his contract in mid-week until 2026.
"It was fun for us. Not so much for Bochum which I regret, personally."
Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann made three changes from starting side which won at Barcelona on Tuesday and was pleased with the "manner of the win. None of our goals came from being greedy, we're on the right path."
Sane on song
It was a gala afternoon for Sane, who had been whistled by disgruntled Bayern fans during the Bavarian giants' opening games this season after a series of below-par performances.
The 25-year-old has since flourished with five assists and three goals in the last five games and also netted twice for Germany during this month's World Cup qualifiers.
The ex-Manchester City winger started the rout by curling in a spectacular free-kick over a wall of defenders from 30 yards out.
Sane then laid on a cross which Kimmich fired past Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann.
Gnabry made it 3-0 by finishing a counter-attack and guiding his shot inside the far post.
Bochum's luck had completely deserted them when Lampropoulos intercepted a pass to Lewandowski, only to roll the ball into his own goal.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp hails Mane's 100th Liverpool goal as 'massive achievement'
Bayern hit seven past Bochum to go top of Bundesliga
Guardiola 'guilty' after Man City frustrated in Southampton draw
Odegaard free-kick secures Arsenal's win at Burnley
Former England great Jimmy Greaves dies aged 81
Broad backs England's Ashes trip as concerns mount
IPL's Junior Super Royal fan can't wait to cherish winning moments
Ajax enjoy 9-0 romp in Dutch league


Latest News
Bank account details sought to intimidate journalists: BNP
PM suggests 'bold measures' to fight climate change impact
ACC sues ex-DGHS DG over Regent Hospital scam
Vote counting of 160 UP polls continue
Four new sectors to get cash assistance on export
HC writ seeks an independent e-commerce regulatory authority
GM Quader finds EC ‘dysfunctional’
275 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours: DGHS
Tipu seeks Russian support for ensuring direct export there
India resumes export of Covid vaccines next month
Most Read News
Leaders of National Press Club, BFUJ, DUJ and DRU jointly organise a press conference
The splinters along ethnic lines in Georgia
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Womenomics in Bangladesh perspective
UN chief for ending gender pay gap
China to promote yuan internationalisation in 2021
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Macron, Biden to talk in coming days about subs spat
RT PCR labs in airports soon: CAAB Chair
Pakistan battling isolation as cricket host after New Zealand pull out
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft