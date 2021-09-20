Guardiola 'guilty' after Man City frustrated in Southampton draw

Video
Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

MANCHESTER, SEPT 19: Manchester City left Pep Guardiola feeling "guilty" after his plea for more support from the club's fans was followed by a frustrating 0-0 draw against Southampton on Saturday.
Guardiola had irritated a section of City's fanbase by asking for more support after just 38,062 turned out at the Etihad Stadium for Wednesday's 6-3 win over Leipzig in the Champions League.
That low number was partly due to the almost complete lack of Leipzig fans and the attendance was much closer to the Etihad's 55,000-capacity for Southampton's visit.
Fans created a vibrant atmosphere after Guardiola's rallying cry, even if the players didn't rise to the occasion for once.
Despite the spat, Guardiola was greeted warmly by the near-capacity crowd, unsurprisingly given his record of sustained success at City.
And he conceded it was disappointing not to put on a goal-filled performance for the fans.
"Always when the game is not good I feel bad for them. They come to see a show, to see a game and when it doesn't happen I feel a bit guilty because we didn't play good," Guardiola said.
Guardiola insisted on Friday he had not intended to question fans' loyalty and he reiterated that stance.
"I didn't say anything wrong after Leipzig. I said we had an incredibly tough game, had an incredibly tough game against Southampton and we would need the support of our fans," he said.
"I never complained about how many come or don't come. I have never thought this in my life. I don't know why people are asking me this question. I am grateful even if 85 or 100 people come."
It might have been even worse for Guardiola's side after referee Jon Moss controversially overturned decisions to award Southampton a penalty and send City defender Kyle Walker off in the second half.    -AFP


