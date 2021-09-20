IPL's Junior Super Royal fan can't wait to cherish winning moments

Guwahati's 13-year-old VIII standard boy Aman Agarwal can't wait for the IPL matches to begin in the UAE.

He is a diehard fan of the Rajasthan Royals and the franchise has designated him to be the first-ever Junior Super Royal certificate. On Monday, he will be hosting the team's first Pre-season fan conference with captain Sanju Samson and Chris Morris.

"Aman's loyalty and honesty is being rewarded", his father, Amit Agarwal, a Chartered Accountant by profession, said exclusively over the telephone.

"My son gets upset when RR performs low. He gets disappointed when RR loses a match. But he keeps supporting RR and he celebrates the RR winning moments as if he is a team member".

"Loyalty is when you keep loving anyone irrespective of any chance to get anything in return. Aman's loyalty towards RR and his honest love for the team got recently rewarded when the star player Riyan Parag himself visited our house and handed over a certificate recognising Aman as the first ever Junior Super Royal".

The family is proud of this gesture.

Later, the boy said, "I was sharing my painting of Rajasthan Royals team members on social media and the team management saw them and liked my passion and that's how they got in touch with our family".

"I will be watching all IPL matches and can't even miss a single ball when MY team will be playing"





