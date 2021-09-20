Video
Monday, 20 September, 2021
Sports

Bangladesh U19s seal series 3-2 despite losing fifth game to Afghans

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Afghanistan Under-19 team ended the five-match one-day series against their Bangladesh counterpart on a high, winning the fifth and final match by three wickets at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Despite losing the match, Bangladesh won the series 3-2.
Bangladesh won the first match by 16 runs, second one by three wickets and third game by 121 runs before conceding 19 runs and three wickets defeat in the fourth and fifth match.
Afghan's victory in the fourth match was controversial as their captain Nangeyalia Kharote Mankaded non striker Mushfik Hasan when Tahjibul Islam looked to drive Bangladesh to victory in tightly contested match. Mankading is acceptable in cricket law but dubbed as unethical.
Kharote however played a key role in Afghan's victory in the fifth game. He and his fast bowler Bilam Sami claimed three wickets apiece to help the side bowl Bangladesh out for paltry 155 in 47.4 overs.
For Bangladesh youths, Abdullah Al Mamun was the top-scorer with 37 while opener Iftikhar Hossain made 26. Bangladesh also got 26 runs from extra, meaning the other batsmen could hardly find their rhythm.
But Bangladesh bowlers made it tougher for Afghan who had to play 49.3 overs to overhaul the target, making 156-7. Wicket-keeper batsman Ishaq Zazai was instrumental in the victory, hitting 52 runs.
Ashikur Zaman was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh with 3-37.
The two teams however will play a solitary four-day game, starting on September 22.     -BSS


