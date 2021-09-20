Tamim starts centre wicket practice recovering injury



Tamim Iqbal leaving the field after having practice in the nets after a long time on Sunday.

is excited that he resumed batting

in net.

Tamim had been struggling with pain on leg for a long time, who played in July this year in and against Zimbabwe and returned home with sting after ODI series and eventually missed the T20i series. BCB medical team advised Tamim to go for a

two-month rest to get recovery

completely.

The southpaw therefore, missed couple of home series against Australia and New Zealand, who opted out himself from the forthcoming ICC T20i World Cup, which will be held between October 17 and November 14 this year in UAE and Oman.

He was in the centre wicket for 50 minutes and tried all types of shots including dancing down the wicket, lofted shots, inside out and slog-sweeps. Jubayer Likhon were among the net bowlers against Tamim on the day.

"In the nets after a long time," Tamim wrote on his facebook page posting a picture of practice session.

Tamim is going to play in Everest Premier League in Nepal between September 25 and October 9 this year. He took the EPL as the platform of World Cup preparation but after taking decision not to play in World Cup, he will play in the event to keep his words. "This event was the World Cup preparation to me," Tamim told journalists on Sunday. "I had made the decision after discussion with BCB's medical team."

As I am not going to play in the World Cup, I am going there to keep my commitment. I had given them words and they have been waiting with high hopes. I had conversation with medical team and this league will be good platform to evaluate the condition of my leg," he explained.

Tamim will take part in National League after EPL to make him prepared for the forthcoming home series against Pakistan in November-December.







