Rain forces Bangladesh A, HP four-day game end in a draw

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 360

The first four-day match between Bangladesh A and BCB High Performance (HP) unit ended in a draw after the fourth and final day was washed out without a bowl being bowled on Sunday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Only 26 minutes of game was possible on the third day and HP team scored 55-3, resuming the day on 41-3. Shortly after the match started, the rain again arrived, forcing an abandonment of the third day.
Tanzid Hasan Tamim was batting on 31 with Towhid Ridoy on 9. Offspinner Nayeem Hasan took two wickets of HP team as he dismissed Mahmudul Hasan for 1 and Shahadat Hossain Dipu for duck. Pacer Shohidul Islam took the wicket of Parvez Hossain Emon for 12.
Earlier, Bangladesh A team, was shot out for 339 in their first innings with Nazmul Hossaon Shanto scoring highest 96. Irfan Shukkur made 85 while Shadman Islam was the other notable scorer with 58.
The second four-day game between the two sides will be held from September 23-26. The two teams will also play three-match one-day series between them on September 30, October 2 and 4.     -BSS


