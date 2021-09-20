Video
National Youth Handball rolls today

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 396
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinur, Vice-President Nurul Islam, Walton Senior Additional Director (Head of Welfare and Sports Department) FM Iqbal Bin Anwar and Deputy Secretary of Home Ministry Abul Fazal Mir unveiling jerseys of National Youth Handball Championship on Sunday at Shaheed Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Dhaka. photo: BHF

Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinur, Vice-President Nurul Islam, Walton Senior Additional Director (Head of Welfare and Sports Department) FM Iqbal Bin Anwar and Deputy Secretary of Home Ministry Abul Fazal Mir unveiling jerseys of National Youth Handball Championship on Sunday at Shaheed Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Dhaka. photo: BHF

The National Youth Handball Championship (for under-17 boys) is beginning today (Monday) at 8:00 am at Shaheed Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Dhaka.
The participating District Sports Association (DSA) teams are Panchagarh, Jamalpur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj, Dhaka, Kushtia, Lalmonirhat, Narayanganj, Chattogram, Mymensingh, Sunamganj and Bagerhat.
Bandarban is the defending champion while Kushtia is the holding runner-up.
The national championship for under-17 girls will begin on the 24th of September at the same venue. The three-day-long championship will be wrapped up on the 26th of September.
The DSA teams of Girls event are Panchagarh, Jamalpur, Naogaon, Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Lalmonirhat and Dhaka. Jamalpur is the defending champion while Naogaon is the holding runner-up.
Walton Group is the sponsor of the two championships. BHF officials revealed that the budget of the two events is Taka 887,600 and the sponsor is providing Taka 500,000.
In this regard, a press meet was held at Shaheed Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium on Sunday.
Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinur, Vice-President Nurul Islam, Walton Senior Additional Director (Head of Welfare and Sports Department) FM Iqbal Bin Anwar and Deputy Secretary of the Government of Bangladesh Abul Fazal Mir were present there.






