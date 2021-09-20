SC orders to resume Dulu's graft case

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday cleared the way for the lower court to resume the trial proceedings against former deputy minister and BNP's organizing secretary of Rajshahi division Ruhul Kuddus Talukder Dulu and his wife in a corruption case.

A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order as dismissed for default after hearing an appeal filed by Dulu challenging a High Court order that asked the lower court concerned to finish the trial of the case within six months.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC during the hearing while there was no lawyer in favour of Dulu and his wife.

Khurshid Alam Khan told journalists that the ACC filed the case with Adabor Police Station on April 19 in 2007 against Dulu and his wife on a charge of amassing wealth worth Tk 9 crore 8 lakh 80 thousand beyond his known sources of income.





