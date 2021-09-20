Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 September, 2021, 10:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

SC orders to resume Dulu's graft case

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday cleared the way for the lower court to resume the trial proceedings against former deputy minister and BNP's organizing secretary of Rajshahi division Ruhul Kuddus Talukder Dulu and his wife in a corruption case.
A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order as dismissed for default after hearing an appeal filed by Dulu challenging a High Court order that asked the lower court concerned to finish the trial of the case within six months.
ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC during the hearing while there was no lawyer in favour of Dulu and his wife.
Khurshid Alam Khan told journalists that the ACC filed the case with Adabor Police Station on April 19 in 2007 against Dulu and his wife on a charge of amassing wealth worth Tk 9 crore 8 lakh 80 thousand beyond his known sources of income.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Keya Cosmetics Chair Khaleq, wife get anticipatory bail
SC orders to resume Dulu's graft case
Dhaka ranks 54th in Safe Cities Index
Journalists organized a programme on the National Press Club
Govt to buy Tk 2,500cr equipment for better disaster management capacity
Writ on govt to stop cutting trees in Suhrawardy Udyan rejected
Ctg Bar asks DC to withdraw statement to avert legal actions
20 Chhatra Adhikar Parishad members freed on bail


Latest News
Bank account details sought to intimidate journalists: BNP
PM suggests 'bold measures' to fight climate change impact
ACC sues ex-DGHS DG over Regent Hospital scam
Vote counting of 160 UP polls continue
Four new sectors to get cash assistance on export
HC writ seeks an independent e-commerce regulatory authority
GM Quader finds EC ‘dysfunctional’
275 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours: DGHS
Tipu seeks Russian support for ensuring direct export there
India resumes export of Covid vaccines next month
Most Read News
Leaders of National Press Club, BFUJ, DUJ and DRU jointly organise a press conference
The splinters along ethnic lines in Georgia
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Womenomics in Bangladesh perspective
UN chief for ending gender pay gap
China to promote yuan internationalisation in 2021
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Macron, Biden to talk in coming days about subs spat
RT PCR labs in airports soon: CAAB Chair
Pakistan battling isolation as cricket host after New Zealand pull out
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft