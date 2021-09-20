Video
Monday, 20 September, 2021
Dhaka ranks 54th in Safe Cities Index

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Staff Correspondent

The capital city of Dhaka has ranked 54th out of 60 cities in the global Safe Cities Index.
Although Dhaka's position marked a slight improvement from the 56th position it occupied in the 2019 index, it still places the city of around 20 million people in the bottom rung among the major cities of the world. Dhaka secured an overall score of 48.9 as per the latest index, while its score was 44.6 in 2019.
The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) index, however, observed, "The city has a smart city plan or plans to invest in the next five years."
The index is based on 76 indicators covering digital, health, and infrastructure, personal and environmental security.


