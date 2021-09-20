Govt to buy Tk 2,500cr equipment for better disaster management capacity

The government is buying rescue equipment worth more than Tk 2,500 crore to enhance its disaster management capacity. Of it, 11 standard ladders of 55 to 65 metre heights will be procured for divisional and district towns at a cost of Tk 138 crore.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman on Sunday gave the information while addressing a programme at Mirpur Muktijoddha Super Market in Dhaka.

The Disaster Management and Relief Ministry organized the event as part of mock rehearsal in building awareness among the people during the earthquakes and fire incidents marking the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2021.

The ministry's Additional Secretary Shah Mohammad Nasim chaired the programme while local lawmaker Aga Khan and ward councillor Abul Kashem Molla spoke, among others.

Later Dr Enamur observed the mock rehearsal of the rescuers of the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence at the market demonstrated for facing disasters like earthquake or fire incidents.

In his speech, the State Minister said the government has already procured huge modern equipment for enhancing the capacity of the rescuers of different authorities and is working to build their capacity like the developed countries across the world.

He recalled the initiative of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and said that Bangabandhu had taken steps to introduce risk reduction-based disaster management system instead of relief-based disaster management.

"During the period of Bangabandhu, advance warning system for disaster was introduced through establishing the Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP). It worked effectively and saved lives and assets of coastal people," he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has increased the number of cyclone shelters to 5,000 and CPP volunteers to 76,020, Dr Enamur said.











