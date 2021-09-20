Writ on govt to stop cutting trees in Suhrawardy Udyan rejected

The High Court (HC) on Sunday summerly rejected a writ petition that sought its directive on the government to refrain from tree cutting in the historic Suhrawardy Udyan for commercial purposes. The HC, however, allowing the government construction project in the Suhrawardy Udyan said that the authorities concerned must protect the environment and preserve historical elements.

During the work of the project, they must be followed article 18A of the Constitution and the HC verdict delivered in 2009 in this regard, the HC said. A virtual HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Maniruzaaman delivered the order after hearing on a writ petition filed seeking its directive on the government to refrain from any further tree felling in the historic Suhrawardy Udyan for commercial purposes.

The writ petition is not maintainable as the petitioners have not challenged the plan approved for implementing the construction project in Suhrawardy Udyan, and the government has suspended the tree felling there, said the HC in its observation.

Adv Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), argued for the writ petition while Additional Attorney General Sheikh Mohammad Morshed represented the State. Following the HC order, there is no bar for the government to implement its constitution project in Suhrawardy Udyan, said Sheikh Mohammad Morshed.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan told journalists that the HC did not say in the order that no tree can be cut in Suhrawardy Udyan.









