Monday, 20 September, 2021, 10:18 PM
Row Over Constructions Of Lawyers Building At Fairy Hills

Ctg Bar asks DC to withdraw statement to avert legal actions

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Nurul  Amin

CHATTOGRAM Sept 19: The Chattogram Bar Association asked the Deputy Commissioner to withdraw his statement regarding the constructions of lawyers building at Fairy hills. "Otherwise DC of Chattogram shall have to face legal actions' Chattogram Bar Association Secretary announced it in a press conference held at Bar Auditorium Sunday noon.
Advocate Ziauddin General Secretary of Bar Association claimed, "We have been staying in the fairy hills legally on the basis of legal lease documents."
Ziauddin alleged that the DC had divulged false informations to the Media over the Chattogram Bar Association. Bar Secretary said that the DC should withdraw the statement without any delay.
He further alleged that the Chattogram DC had defame the Bar Association saying the buildings of the Association at Fairy hills are unauthorised, illegal and risky. Moreover, the DC had asked the WASA, PDB, and Gas Company to disconnect those service with the Chattogram Bar Buildings.
It may be mentioned that there were five buildings constructed by the Chattogram Bar Association in which over 2500 lawyers have been accommodated with chambers. Besides, Chattogram Bar Association has recently taken a step to build other two buildings namely Bangabandhu Ainjibi Bhavan and Ekushey Ainjibi Bhavan to house 600 more lawyers.
Meanwhile, Muhammad Mominur Rahman Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram had published an warning notice in the local newspapers over the constructions of new Bar Association Buildings at Fairy Hills (Court Building) on September 2 last.
In the warning Notice, the DC mentioned that the any step to construct illegal, unauthorised and risky structures in the Fairy hills is a punishable crime. So, anybody or organisation tries to assist such an act will be brought under legal frame.


