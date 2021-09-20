20 Chhatra Adhikar Parishad members freed on bail

Twenty members of Chhatra Adhikar Parishad, who were held for violence during a protest against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh last March, were granted bail by a Dhaka court on Sunday.

Judge Imrul Kayes of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court passed the bail order said Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul.

They got bail after 173 days of their arrest in the case, said the defence lawyer Adv Khairul Islam.

The students who got bail are Md Yunus, Nazmul Hasan, Nahidul Tareque, Md Nayeem, Asaduzzaman, Azharul Islam, Sohel Mridha, Mostak Ahmed, Azim Hossain, Ruhul Islam Sohel, Abdullah Al Mahmud Jishan, Md Sohel Ahmed, Sheikh Khairul Kabir, Sabuj Hossain, Golam Tanvir, Md Hemayet, Ismail Hossain, Rejaul Karim, Muntajul Islam and Kazi Bahauddin Munir. On March 25, a clash ensued when Bangladesh Chhatra and Jubo Adhikar Parishad brought out a procession protesting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bangladesh visit from the capital's Motijheel area.

The demonstrators threw brick chips when police charged batons, fired teargas shells and bullets to disperse them. Shahbagh police on the same day filed a case against leaders and activists of the parishad.








