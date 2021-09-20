Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 September, 2021, 10:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates resumes passenger flights between Dubai and Philippines

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

DUBAI, Sept 19: Dubai-based airline Emirates has resumed scheduled passenger services to Manila, Clark and Cebu, it announced on Wednesday.
With the lifting of the ban on travellers from the UAE by the Philippines authorities, which took effect on September 6, the airline has resumed seven weekly services to and from Manila, while five weekly flights to Clark and twice weekly flights to Cebu are available for Filipinos and foreign nationals to book.
In addition to the commercial flights, Emirates has also obtained the approval from the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines to operate Special Commercial flights in September to Manila. The airline will be operating special "Bayanihan" flights on EK332 on September 18 and 25, to provide additional capacity for citizens wishing to fly home from the UAE. For bookings, customers in the UAE can contact +9714 274 9199.
Only Filipino citizens currently in the UAE will be eligible to book seats on the special flights, and the following requirements will apply:All passengers must present a negative RT-PCR result, taken 48 hours prior to boarding
A 10-day facility-based quarantine, with the date of arrival being the first day, will be applicable to all passengers, followed by a four-day home-based quarantine. Allocations of quarantine facilities at designated hotels will be coordinated by Emirates along with Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and/or the Department of Tourism (DOT).    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US banking lobby groups oppose proposed tax reporting law
China defends crack down on tech firms
Flydubai expands its operations to Romania
Emirates resumes passenger flights between Dubai and Philippines
Indonesia reopens borders for limited int'l tourists
Inquiry puts ex-WB officials under scrutiny on China
Fed expected to stay cautious as economy sends mixed signals
UAE central bank sees C-19 increasing money-laundering risks


Latest News
Bank account details sought to intimidate journalists: BNP
PM suggests 'bold measures' to fight climate change impact
ACC sues ex-DGHS DG over Regent Hospital scam
Vote counting of 160 UP polls continue
Four new sectors to get cash assistance on export
HC writ seeks an independent e-commerce regulatory authority
GM Quader finds EC ‘dysfunctional’
275 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours: DGHS
Tipu seeks Russian support for ensuring direct export there
India resumes export of Covid vaccines next month
Most Read News
Leaders of National Press Club, BFUJ, DUJ and DRU jointly organise a press conference
The splinters along ethnic lines in Georgia
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Womenomics in Bangladesh perspective
UN chief for ending gender pay gap
China to promote yuan internationalisation in 2021
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Macron, Biden to talk in coming days about subs spat
RT PCR labs in airports soon: CAAB Chair
Pakistan battling isolation as cricket host after New Zealand pull out
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft