Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 September, 2021, 10:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

WB’s decision to discontinue Doing Business Report irks Pak

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

ISLAMABAD, Sept 19: The World Bank's decision to discontinue 'Doing Business Report' has irked Pakistan which was confident that the country would make a big jump in the next report to improve the current ranking of 108th to 75th position this year.
During the last two years, Pakistan advanced 39 places to secure 108th place on the ease of doing business global ranking. The companies' registration through the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has shown a 63 per cent growth and 99pc of these registrations were done online while 45p applicants were issued registration certificates on the same day.
Commenting on the World Bank's decision, Board of Investment (BoI) Secretary Fareena Mazhar was confident that the work which the BoI was doing in the context of regulatory reforms would provide an edge in terms of any future mapping criteria.
BoI says regulatory reforms will give Pakistan an edge in terms of future mapping criteria
The World Bank said in a statement that it would be working on a new approach to assessing the business and investment climate in the countries.
Last month, the BoI in collaboration with the World Bank Group launched the Seventh 'Reform Action Plan' which focused on improvements in firm entry regulations, reliability of electricity, tax regulations, trade regulations, creditors' rights, better property rights, and court efficiency, etc., as reforms in these areas play a major role in accelerating economic development.
The concerted effort of the BoI and federal and provincial agencies has resulted in implementation of major reforms that are resolving decades-old grievances of the private sector.
One of the most noticeable reforms has been the promulgation of commercial courts in Punjab. The milestone initiative brings down the dispute resolution from 1,000 to 180 days.
Similarly, Pakistan has joined the league of fewer than 10 jurisdictions globally that offer single certification system. The single certificate can be applied at the SECP portal. Digitisation of land records is another landmark reform that eliminates on ground inspection by introduction of Geographical Inspection System.
The World Bank statement says after data irregularities on Doing Business 2018 and 2020 were reported internally in June 2020, the bank management decided to pause the next 'Doing Business Report' and initiated a series of reviews and audits of the report and its methodology. The bank's decision is based on a 16-page investigative report which says four countries manipulated their rankings in 2017 and 2018 reports.
In January this year, the World Bank group carried out investigations to review the internal circumstances at the bank that contributed to the data irregularities identified in the Doing Business 2018 and 2020 reports. Investigations were made to understand how improper changes to the data for China and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan were effected, and who at the bank directed, implemented, or knew about the changes to the data and how their direction or pressure manifested; and what internal circumstances whether related to policies, personnel, or culture, allowed for the changes to take place.    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US banking lobby groups oppose proposed tax reporting law
China defends crack down on tech firms
Flydubai expands its operations to Romania
Emirates resumes passenger flights between Dubai and Philippines
Indonesia reopens borders for limited int'l tourists
Inquiry puts ex-WB officials under scrutiny on China
Fed expected to stay cautious as economy sends mixed signals
UAE central bank sees C-19 increasing money-laundering risks


Latest News
Bank account details sought to intimidate journalists: BNP
PM suggests 'bold measures' to fight climate change impact
ACC sues ex-DGHS DG over Regent Hospital scam
Vote counting of 160 UP polls continue
Four new sectors to get cash assistance on export
HC writ seeks an independent e-commerce regulatory authority
GM Quader finds EC ‘dysfunctional’
275 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours: DGHS
Tipu seeks Russian support for ensuring direct export there
India resumes export of Covid vaccines next month
Most Read News
Leaders of National Press Club, BFUJ, DUJ and DRU jointly organise a press conference
The splinters along ethnic lines in Georgia
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Womenomics in Bangladesh perspective
UN chief for ending gender pay gap
China to promote yuan internationalisation in 2021
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Macron, Biden to talk in coming days about subs spat
RT PCR labs in airports soon: CAAB Chair
Pakistan battling isolation as cricket host after New Zealand pull out
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft