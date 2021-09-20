

Likee joins 10 Minute School to create academic videos

The campaign aims at creating an encouraging community sphere, where a healthy and competitive spirit shall boost the users' learnings and award a number of lucky winners at the end of the month-long campaign. The campaign shall run till September 30, 2021, says a press release.

This collaboration of Likee and 10 minute School is set to encourage teachers, researchers, sportspersons, artists, culinary and life-skill enthusiasts, as well as those who are into puzzles like Rubik's cube and Sudoku, and other academic - non-academic skills, to come together as a community and share their knowledge among each other.

Users can create interesting videos to share own learnings, tips, and tricks on different topics like - Bengali, Bengali dialect, spoken English, science popularization, puzzle, interesting phenomena in life, trivia, economy, culture, humanity, health, medicine, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, etc.

In an effort to acquire and develop knowledge together, these videos must be uploaded using the hashtag #AcademicKnowledge, #ArtisticKnowledge, #LifeKnowledge and #UnpopularKnowledge where applicable. The videos need to be original, more than 10 seconds in length, and shall consist of nothing plagiarized.

20 lucky winners have the opportunity to get free courses worth a total of BDT 9000 under 10 Minute School. These include top-demanded course like the Spoken English course by Munzereen Shahid, Facebook Marketing by Ayman Sadiq, Design with PowerPoint by Sadman Sadik, Corporate Grooming by Solaiman Shukhon, and much more! Ayman will share "How video producers bring value to Bangladeshi society through video" with Likee participants.

Users need to participate in this activity and register a Likee Account which shall only post knowledge-related videos in the future. One can win USD 05 upon posting more than 3 knowledge-related and good-quality videos (100 accounts). If one can post more than 10 qualified knowledge-related videos in the activity duration, s/he can share BDT 50,000 with all qualified accounts together. Good quality videos will get official traffic support with more than 80 thousand views per video.

The #KnowledgeMonth campaign throughout September is a relatively large-scale and long-term activity taking place among Bangladeshi Likee users recently. It is an activity related to the theme of #HOWTO contents. Since the academic lessons of students were suspended during the epidemic, parents and the government became worried that students and young people could get addicted to games and entertainment. Likee wanted to show that entertainment is not the single value of the platform. The core purpose here is to encourage users to share knowledge and life wisdom and provide consumers with valuable content. The campaign is designed to shape the concept that short video producers can convey positive values to society through videos.













